DFL Hypocrisy With Recreational THC

Ideas and opinions in this letter are those of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the stance of this paper. The author of this letter has paid for its placement. I had long considered myself what would be described today as an “old school” South Dakota moderate Democrat with my maternal side of the family especially having deep roots in the state party with volunteering and also being devout Roman Catholics.

Many of us, including myself, were educated in Catholic schools, taught by priests along with Presentation and Benedictine nuns who to me epitomized service to others. Those priests and nuns instilled social justice which includes helping those who are disadvantaged and fighting injustice.

What the DFL has done by advocating, legalizing and pushing for full commercialization of THC (marijuana) betrays what it historically stood for and counters any social justice argument. This is a predatory poverty industry, backed by big money, running on an addiction-for-profit business model.

The Democratic Party I knew would have recognized this industry for what it was and opposed it. Democrats were about helping those who were disadvantaged, especially our most vulnerable communities, by passing legislation that would give a hand up not sandbagging and throwing them a boat anchor. This will create more victims and suffering and is the complete opposite of empowerment.

It is as if the DFL is determined to be a victim-creating political party generating more dependency and placing at higher risk of widening economic and educational disparities in Minnesota. Fundamentally, when I see a major political party pushing a poverty industry such as this that appeals to our vulnerabilities and the worst of human nature, It is a sign of weakness by scraping at the bottom of the barrel to get votes rather then focusing on solid problem solving policy proposals.