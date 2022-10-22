Eliminating Politics in the Rochester Public Schools (RPS)

Ideas and opinions in this letter are those of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the stance of this paper. The author of this letter has paid for its placement.

The “4yourchildren” School Board candidates have been accused of injecting politics into the School Board elections. Those pointing fingers have 3 fingers pointing back at them.

For many years, RPS has been controlled by politically motivated ideologues and the results are apparent:

---Rapidly accelerating academic decline pre and post COVID

---Lack of discipline with resulting chaotic classrooms

---Financial irresponsibility with no accountability

Rae Parker, John Whelan, Kim Rishavy and Elena Niehoff will make the Rochester Public Schools education focused, with the primary mission of preparing students for a productive adulthood.

Let’s get back to the basics!

We owe it to our students!