Ellison Best Choice for Attorney General

As someone who lived in this community for over 50 years and has been active in the area, the choice is clear to me we need to re-elect Keith Ellison.

Keith has shown he cares about rural communities. Among other things, he has fought for money for rural county attorneys. He is one of the best AGs in the country in standing up to corporate greed that is hurting our communities. He has used his power to address the opioid crisis. He has stood up to outsiders who are buying up affordable housing and hurting local families. His opponent has never tried a case in a courtroom but is a hedge fund lawyer who wants this office to help corporations and make sure the rules remain tilted in their favor. His ads are funded by big oil and tobacco who are using dog whistles in attempts to scare us. These interests are working hard to divide us, but Keith’s track record is clear. He is the only choice if you care about rural communities, working people, and making sure our state’s top lawyer prioritizes regular people, not massive corporations.