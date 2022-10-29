Endorsement concerns

Ideas and opinions in this letter are those of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the stance of this paper. The author of this letter has paid for its placement. I want to take issue with the endorsement by the Forum Communications Co. (FCC) Management on behalf of the Rochester Post Bulletin in support of Brad Finstad for the First District Congressional seat that appeared in the Opinion page of the October 18 Post Bulletin. One reason cited for their endorsement is that he is a farmer and in the agricultural business and as a farmer he knows how to solve unexpected problems. There are many other people in many different vocations and businesses in the First District who can also solve unexpected problems.

Another reason for their support of Finstad is his youth, age 46, and he could conceivably serve a long time in the House and would benefit the district. Is that a good reason?

The criticism of Jeff Ettinger is that he is a renegade, whatever that means. Jeff Ettinger is a former CEO of Hormel Foods in Austin, MN, has been actively involved in the community and the state, is age 64, and will utilize his vast experience in business, agriculture, and government to serve the district. Another criticism is that he is a democrat supporting womens’ right to choose, wants lower cost of prescription drugs, says corporations should pay more taxes and supports the need to protect voting rights. That all is reasonable.

The FCC letter cites that Mr. Finstad is pro Trump, pro guns, pro life; he weakly criticized the January 6th insurrection, votes in lock step with republicans and follows the republican playbook.

The larger towns in the district are politically moderate; Jeff Ettinger is a moderate. The FCC is out of step with the district to endorse such a right wing candidate.