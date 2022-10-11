Equality without equity?

Ideas and opinions in this letter are those of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the stance of this paper. The author of this letter has paid for its placement. Per the Human Rights Campaign, 91% of Fortune 500 companies have comprehensive policies advancing equal protections and benefits to the LGBTQ+ community. 83% of these companies extend those rights by prohibiting discrimination based on gender identity. Not perfect, not equal, but equity is within reach.

Rochester has a local, private secondary school that expressly prohibits same-gender kids from other schools to attend their dances - and that’s their prerogative. Slippery slope and whataboutism deflections aside, what possible harm could come from a display of support for this population in our public schools? Something that expressly welcomes them, instead of expressly rejecting them.

Equity doesn’t appear to be a dirty word for Fortune 500s. Why, then, should it be for our public schools? The higher one ranks on the Fortune 500 list, the more protections you likely afford members of the LGBTQ+ community. All of the Fortune 10 companies offer policies protecting the full range of sexual orientation and gender identities. Make the connection… this is the real world we should be preparing our kids for.

Our children are the future leaders of these organizations. Let’s show them we support them, regardless of who they love, throughout the entirety of their schooling by fostering a welcoming environment.

In doing so, maybe this next generation will also learn to differentiate between facts and anger-fueled opinions/narratives… something that may just make our community more vibrant, accepting and real.

