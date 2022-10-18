Financial irresponsibility in Rochester Public School (RPS)

Ideas and opinions in this letter are those of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the stance of this paper. The author of this letter has paid for its placement.

The current RPS School Board will never stop their profligate taxing and spending policies, loading unsustainable burdens on the back of taxpayers. We need to change the School Board by electing all 4 of the “4yourchildren” candidates.

From 23 million dollar budget deficits to $300 million bond debt obligations to referendum requests every few years to annually increasing tax levies, RPS rivals Congress in waste. It is clear their thirst for taxing and spending can’t be sated.

I attended a recent League of Women Voters School Board Position 4 debate, 4 your children candidate John Whelan provided eyewitness accounts of shameful expenditures at Harriet Bishop school where over $1/2 million in upgrades was spent on the old building which was already scheduled to be torn down in less than 2 years! This colossal extravagant expense was reduced to a pile of rubble to make way for the new school building, secured in a 2019 referendum approve by the taxpayer.

Candidate Whelan also reported multiple eyewitness accounts of perfectly good school district furniture, exercise equipment and books being thrown into dumpsters with the added expense of “garbage” hauling to dispose of these items which could have been used by families and support groups. When given the chance to rebut these scandals, the incumbent School Board member’s silence was deafening.

The 4yourchildren candidates pledge to operate with financial responsibility, transparency, and accountability. They will lead by example by rolling back their School Board salaries to the previous level prior to the current Board recently more than doubling their salaries.

Join me in voting for all 4 of the“4yourchildren” candidates:

Rae Parker

John Whelan

Kim Rishavy

Elena Niehoff