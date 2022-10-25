Goihl and Kelly Need To Go

Ideas and opinions in this letter are those of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the stance of this paper. The author of this letter has paid for its placement. On October 6, 2022, a Sheriff’s Field Report (ICR:22-5185) was filed involving Commissioner Brian Goihl who admitted to the removal of his opponent’s (Rick Powers) campaign signage from what Brian took upon himself to be deemed as West Albany Township Road Right-of-Way. According to the report, Goihl has not removed any other candidate’s signage…only his opponents.

According to an email sent by Sheriff Bartsh to Wabasha County Attorney Karrie Kelly, the Sheriff’s Field Report was delivered to Karrie Kelly, not knowing what may come of the entire situation. In another email, it appears as though Attorney Kelly, has chosen to not pursue any legal action against Commissioner Goihl. Instead, she forwarded the sheriff’s email out to all five county commissioners, informing them of Goihl’s less than professional actions. Why Attorney Kelly shared the sheriff’s internal email with all the commissioners instead of proceeding with any other type of actions involving Commissioner Goihl is anyone’s guess. It almost sounds like it is “The Good Old Boys Club” in action.

Myself and others are still holding out hope that Wabasha County Attorney Kelly pursues some type of action against Commissioner Goihl for the theft of his opponent’s advertising signage…but our hope is dimming as each day passes. It is time for a new County Attorney and a new commissioner for District 2.

All this information was received through a Freedom of Information Act request.