In response to MNGOP Chairman David Hahn’s memo leaked this week:

Ideas and opinions in this letter are those of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the stance of this paper. The author of this letter has paid for its placement. As a fierce pro-choice advocate, and reproductive freedom organizer in this election, I have had hundreds of conversations with voters about the state of abortion rights in Minnesota. One thing is clear- abortion IS on the ballot this November.

67% of MN voters oppose a ban on abortions in all circumstances. (MinnPost) I am not writing to change anyone’s opinion; I am writing to state the facts. So, when MNGOP Chairman David Hahn states “Abortion is not on the ballot,” that is simply not true. AG Keith Ellison has staunchly opposed proposals that would undermine abortion access in MN, i.e. “heartbeat bills,” “personhood proposals,” waiting periods. Such proposals would effectively ban accessible abortion in MN, without amending or overturning Minnesotans’ constitutional right to abortion. This swift and silent abortion ban is what’s at stake if pro-choice legislators lose their seats this November.

Hahn also states: “Let’s talk about the ongoing issues that affect Minnesotans everyday: crime … education.” Let’s talk about education- fully funding comprehensive sex education statewide. Crime- it is our duty to protect women who come to Minnesota for legal abortions and are then prosecuted in their home state. Or are those not poll tested talking points?

If anything is clear, the republicans are scared. They’re backpedaling, orchestrating a narrative fueled by lies and deception. Uterus-bearing Minnesotans deserve truth, deserve fair representation, deserve personhood. We are not property of the state. Vote.

- SE Minnesota Reproductive Freedom Action Network, Rochester