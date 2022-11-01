Keep Julie Blaha as Auditor

Ideas and opinions in this letter are those of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the stance of this paper. The author of this letter has paid for its placement. Let’s keep MAGA Republican politics out of the Office of the State Auditor (OSA) and reelect Julie Blaha State Auditor.

Auditor Blaha oversees more than $60 billion, mostly in local government spending. While in office, she’s proven to Minnesotans that she’ll protect their tax dollars. She’s found over $4 million in government fraud, prevented over $549 million in budget errors through audits and brought over $23 million in tax increment finance funds into compliance.

Auditor Blaha knows oversight is to protect our freedom to make local decisions, the decisions we make close to home that keep books on the library shelves and make sure the ambulance shows up on time. To support our freedom to make local decisions, she transformed the OSA; building bridges, connecting the data to neighbors and local leaders and making it more accessible by revamping the OSA’s communications.

Her opponent, Ryan Wilson, has a history of partisan politics that we should worry he’ll bring into the OSA. He was Federalist Society Chapter President and said that he supports banning abortion after six weeks in a questionnaire. He even bragged to Liberty Tea Party Patriots about chasing after an election judge as an election lawyer for former President Donald Trump.

Let’s keep Wilson’s MAGA politics out of the OSA, and reelect Julie Blaha State Auditor so our tax dollars and freedom to make local decisions remain protected.