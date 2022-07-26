LETTER OF ENDORSEMENT

Brad Trahan for Mayor

If you are looking for someone to lead the City of Rochester into the future, Brad Trahan is the person you must vote for. I have known Brad for many years and found him to be one of the most truthful, honest, tenacious, and overall good person. When he takes on a project he will see it through to its completion and give it his 100% attention. Brad is not swayed by political winds but is very concerned about the citizens of Rochester and wants to do what is best for all of them. If anything defines Brad it is his campaign slogan LISTEN, LEARN, LEAD. I am honored to call him a friend and hope that if you want to make a difference in City politics you will vote for Brad Trahan.