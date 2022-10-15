Letter to the Editor

Ideas and opinions in this letter are those of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the stance of this paper. The author of this letter has paid for its placement. I’ve observed that part of the strategy for Republicans currently running for office includes attacking Democrats for being soft on crime. One Republican U.S. senator has gone as far as to accuse Democrats of being pro crime.

If the Republicans really believe this, then they should be happy to have the Democrats in power, as the actions of MAGA Republicans have convinced me that they are the party of violence, corruption and intolerance.