Minnesotans have suffered because of Gov. Tim Walz’s incompetence

Ideas and opinions in this letter are those of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the stance of this paper. The author of this letter has paid for its placement. Remember when nursing homes were described as “death pits” after residents in Washington state died from COVID-19 in February 2020? Tim Walz returned infected patients to nursing homes after hospital discharge and did not deploy N95 masks to nursing home staff. As a result, thousands of residents perished.

Remember when Tim Walz mandated masks for youth sports? Hockey masks block vision and have gaping holes on the sides for ventilation, thereby rendering them dangerous and completely ineffective for source control. Despite compelling video evidence of kids fainting, falling, and sustaining concussions as a result of wearing a mask during play, Tim Walz refused to rescind the mandate.

Remember the arson, theft and violent crime that erupted after George Floyd’s death, and which continues today? Remember the Feed Our Future fraud, skyrocketing overdose deaths and plummeting student test scores?

Minnesotans will reflect on these memories and vote accordingly.