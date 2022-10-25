My perspective, then and now

Ideas and opinions in this letter are those of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the stance of this paper. The author of this letter has paid for its placement. I have been a resident of Rochester since the late 1950s. My eight children were schooled both in the Rochester Public Schools and the Parochial Schools. I am proud to say that they received a quality education which was the foundation for their successful adult lives.

What was being taught to my children was “reading, writing, and arithmetic,” respect for teachers, staff, and peers, and that school was a place to learn. Currently, what is being taught and/or indoctrinated is a “diversity, equity and inclusion” and “social, emotional learning” curriculum. This contrast from “then to now” is truly disturbing and certainly makes me, as it should all, very concerned for the preparedness of our future leaders.

As parents, my husband and I felt it was our responsibility to teach our children about these non-academic topics. Yes, that was “back then” when parents were considered the “primary teachers” of their children, which is still the case, guaranteed by Minnesota Statutes. Also, when one of my children had issues in the classroom, the teacher called us, we met, discussed the problem, how to solve it and together we did solve it. The bottom line is that parents need to parent and be fully engaged in what their children are learning, and teachers need to teach. Our taxpayer-funded schools need to concentrate on cultivating a peaceful, safe environment whereby students can and will learn. Of course, the main goal should be that every student will thrive in their learning and become the best he or she can be moving towards adulthood.

The “4yourchildren” School Board candidates Rae Parker, John Whelan, Kim Rishavy and Elena Niehoff stand for teaching academics, equality, transparency, accountability and responsible learning. Please vote on November 8th for all 4 of these candidates.