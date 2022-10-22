Plainview-Elgin-Millville Voters Beware

Ideas and opinions in this letter are those of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the stance of this paper. The author of this letter has paid for its placement. Political polarization has been infiltrating our communities on a state and federal level for years, resulting in growing mistrust of our governing bodies -- more importantly, a growing mistrust of each other. Thankfully, until recently, our local government has been fairly resistant to such societal segmentation. That said, in the upcoming election, we must work hard to prevent partisanship from becoming the driving force for our school board, or local government will become as nonfunctional as our current state and federal embarrassments.

Unfortunately, campaigning tactics for the upcoming school board elections have created concerns for us. Four of the candidates who are running as one voice are promoting transparency, accountability, family values, fiscal soundness, truth, respect, and trust as their platform values. Although not clearly defined, these appear to be commendable qualities which in fact the remaining candidates also endorse. What, then, sets this foursome apart from the others running? POLITICS. It appears a candidate running for school board had the help of a currently serving politician running for State Senate, Steve Drazkowski -- an individual who does not even reside in our school district and was instrumental in the decision for the foursome to campaign as one voice, a group of “like-minded” people. Sadly, each member of the foursome gave us a different account of how they came to be, and this is troubling, since all are running on truth, trust, and transparency as a primary piece of their platform.

Keep in mind that on the actual election day ballot, the school board candidates’ names are listed without party designations, as these positions are nonpolitical. This is important. A school board makes decisions impacting every function in its district, including curriculum. Can you imagine the outrage which would ensue if a voting bloc of “like minded individuals,” whether from the extreme right or left, held the majority and influenced the content of the curriculum taught to students, based on their political and/or religious beliefs? Approved “like-minded” teachers and staff? The possibilities are endless.

Help us ensure that our local school system is managed by a board made up of members from multiple backgrounds having different perspectives and views, by voting. Choosing one or two from the foursome to represent their ideology may be good, but to choose all is to perpetuate the political polarization which has infected our society. Your vote will help decide the direction of the school board at this most important crossroads for local government.