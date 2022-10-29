Republicans are not working for all of us

Ideas and opinions in this letter are those of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the stance of this paper. The author of this letter has paid for its placement. As Representative Kevin McCarthy has stated, Republicans want to cut Medicare and Social Security. Millions of people rely on these programs, which in turn helps keep our economy going. If the cuts are made, millions of people will no longer be able to support themselves and this will lead into a depression for our country. Republicans at the state and federal levels have shown they are only concerned about wealthy people in our country. Republicans would rather give tax cuts to the wealthy instead of helping everyone. If you want to see continued growth for everyone in our state and country, vote Democrats into office in November.