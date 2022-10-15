Senator Nelson supports family childcare profession

Ideas and opinions in this letter are those of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the stance of this paper. The author of this letter has paid for its placement. I am a family child care provider in Rochester for 24 years and grateful for Senator Carla Nelson’s work on behalf of my profession. I have worked closely with Carla on legislation improving child care regulations for many years. Providers can count on Carla as an ally who understands our unique business and has shown she gets results from government agencies. Carla’s legislative experience will ensure family child care is recognized for its unique and critical role in caring for and educating our youngest learners as well as supporting Minnesota’s working families. The upcoming Child Care Regulation Modernization Projects will revise licensing standards for family child care. Carla’s keen insight and active partnership will ensure the vital role of family child care is protected. Join me in voting for Senator Carla Nelson.