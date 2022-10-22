Ideas and opinions in this letter are those of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the stance of this paper. The author of this letter has paid for its placement. I’d like to publicly recognize the work of Senator Carla Nelson in district 24.

Carla spends countless hours studying issues and focusing on legislative topics on which she will vote. She seeks out opinions and ideas from all constituents and her attention to legislative details are unmatched.

For these and many reasons, I strongly support Carla Nelson and hope you will, too.