The Orwellian Rochester School Board

Ideas and opinions in this letter are those of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the stance of this paper. The author of this letter has paid for its placement. Thankfully my 2 children completed their Rochester public school education before the Rochester School Board (RSB) went all in on the Marxist/Gramsci/Marcuse-based “critical theory” approach to our education system. This philosophy is designed to divide members of a system into antagonistic groups to justify to greater central power. I urge Rochester residents to carefully read the policies on the public school website. In the last 2 years the RSB adopted 2 destructive Resolutions. The “Equity Statement”, adopted on Sept. 15, 2020, violates the district’s long-standing Discrimination Statement by creating special privileges for certain groups of people based on immutable characteristics. This is ugly discrimination – pure and simple. The “Government Speech” Resolution adopted on April 27, 2021, is even worse - it combines political activism and censorship of dissenting opinions to create a chilling school climate where criticism of the prevailing dogma is punished. This Resolution clearly violates the 1st Amendment of the U.S. Constitution, and is thus the subject of an active lawsuit.

Where have we seen this before? Many of us were required to read George Orwell’s allegorical masterpieces “Animal Farm” and “1984” in our high school English class. I admit, the political critiques that were the basis of these stories went over my head in the 1970’s; I couldn’t imagine this could happen in the United States. However, it’s now clear that the current RSB is pursuing tactics comparable to the “Thought Police” and “Ministry of Truth” predicted in “1984” using the “Government Speech” Resolution. When Orwell wrote in “Animal Farm” the now famous statement “All the animals are equal, but some are MORE equal than others” he was prescient with respect to the current RSB’s demand for “equity” (equal outcomes without equal inputs) that requires all-powerful overseers to enforce the outcomes.

Thankfully, we can reverse these disastrous policies and return our schools to teaching students the fundamental educational skills they need, not the propaganda they don’t need. The ”4yourchildren” School Board candidates Rae Parker, John Whelan, Kim Rishavy and Elena Niehoff stand for Equality, Transparency, Accountability and Free Expression. This is sorely needed for our RSB. I suggest you review their qualifications and ideas on 4yourchildren.org.