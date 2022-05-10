Vote Benda May 24th

Due to the unfortunate passing of Congressman Jim Hagedorn, a Special Primary Election will be held to fill his seat on Tuesday, May 24. Early voting at your county elections official is open right now.

For 25 years, I have been working hard to represent southern Minnesota families, farmers, and businesses. I am now ready to translate those legal/advocacy skills into fighting for our rural way of life in Washington D.C.

My campaign has already brought me to homes and businesses in all 21 counties in our district. I have personally knocked on doors and sat at kitchen tables and in businesses to hear from you personally. It only makes sense that to be an effective member of congress, a candidate needs to listen and learn what’s important to constituents. As I like to say, “Common sense lives in the grassroots and on Main Street!”

As the outsider candidate in this race, I am proud to have the support of so many common-sense voters who believe in our campaign’s authentic message.

Several of my Republican competitors will receive endorsements from powerful special interest groups and lobbyists with no tie to southern Minnesota or the people who live here. In contrast, our campaign will continue to be homegrown and hardworking. Read the fine print and you will see which candidate is being propped up by these big money special interests.

I will continue to take my campaign directly to you and look forward to hearing from you on your ideas to put our Country on a course correction. I would be honored to earn your vote and welcome your help in spreading the word to vote for me in the Special Primary Election on May 24th. Vote Benda!