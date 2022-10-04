Vote Tuesday, November 8th

Ideas and opinions in this letter are those of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the stance of this paper. The author of this letter has paid for its placement. I encourage a vote for Jeff Ettinger for Congress, Tuesday November 8th. Jeff supports a woman’s right to choose which means exactly that – including the choice of giving life for the unborn. Pro-choice is the question of who chooses what’s right for me and others involved in my decision.

A woman’s right to choose cannot be left to some random politician or judge far removed from my personal decision of what’s right for me and my baby.

Vote Jeff Ettinger – someone who supports your choice – a woman’s personal right to choose.

Thank you for voting Jeff Ettinger on Tuesday, November 8th.