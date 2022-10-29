Wabasha County attorney caught violating the zoning requirements she is supposed to enforce

Ideas and opinions in this letter are those of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the stance of this paper. The author of this letter has paid for its placement. Wabasha County Residents and Voters:

County Attorney Karrie Kelly was recently caught violating the law she was hired to enforce. Wabasha County has determined that Ms. Kelly failed to comply with the Shoreland District Zoning requirements, which create guidelines to maintain the beauty and character of the Shoreline District. Instead of following the rules, Ms. Kelly decided to save herself money by ignoring them.

Notably, on her watch, numerous other residents in that same neighborhood were required to follow the rules she has decided do not apply to her. Thankfully, other County officials have been willing to say that no one is above the law. Only now, after receiving notice of the violation, is Ms. Kelly beginning to follow the rules she has applied to everyone else.

Would she have ever followed the law if a concerned citizen had not stepped up and reported the violation? We will never know. If you have been required by the County to strictly adhere to the various requirements imposed by the zoning ordinance while Ms. Kelly was able to ignore them, your frustration is understandable. And you should make your voice heard on November 8, 2022 at both the Board of Adjustment meeting and at the ballot box.

Should the very county official tasked with enforcing the law only feel obligated to follow it herself if she gets caught?

Ms Kelly’s variance application will be reviewed at the next Wabasha County Board of Adjustment Meeting on Tuesday November 8, at 7 p.m. Meetings are held in the Old Courthouse Annex at 625 Jefferson Avenue in Wabasha, MN.

If you want to make sure that Wabasha County’s laws are applied equally to everyone, please consider attending that meeting and letting the Board know where you stand on this issue.

Sincerely,