Why the misappropriation of MLKs work needs to be seen as the warning sign that it is

Ideas and opinions in this letter are those of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the stance of this paper. The author of this letter has paid for its placement. I was kicked out of a recent LWV RPS School Board candidate forum, and I’d do it again a thousand times. An incumbent board member was facing a candidate from what has become known as the “slate of 4”. My first strike came when, while discussing school discipline and describing our students, the slate candidate asked “are the inmates running the asylum?” Moments later, in closing statements the same candidate predictably quoted MLK’s “I Have a Dream” speech, and I could not stay silent.

Dr. Bernice King, MLK’s youngest daughter, reminds us that at the time of his death, her father was one of the most hated men in America. She tweets “Many who quote him now and evoke him to deter justice today would likely hate, and may already hate, the authentic King.”

So why should quoting King in this way be a warning sign, and not seen innocently as the slate deceptively wants us to? Aside from being distasteful, offensive, and unimaginative, this speech was plagiarized from the playbooks of other destructive ideologues. Playbooks that go back nearly a century where extreme measures were taken to remain appealing to the masses. This was carefully designed so when it came time for the militarization of authority, book banning/burning, prosecution for who you loved and for how you worshiped, the masses would look away.

The members of the “slate” have made their positions known, and appear most united around their shared stance against equity for our students. Book banning, manipulation of history, and uniformed police presence in our schools, not for safety but to enforce discipline against students, are additional positions they campaign on. Even more concerning, was the declaration that outward support from teachers for certain students, e.g. LGBTQ students, is “ridiculous” and “does not belong in our schools.” While another slate candidate described the separation of church and state as a “myth” and expressed support for religious “ceremonies” to be held in RPS. Where this all leads is quite clear.

As long as we can still learn from our history books, we can connect all of these dots. The slate’s tactics like others before them, is to remain just appealing enough that people will begin to excuse what they might have previously found disqualifying. We need to watch with a careful eye, listen with educated ears, see this for what it is, and interrupt it. We must stand against this “slate of 4” and the very real threat they represent.

To let Dr. King have the last word, I offer a much less misappropriated piece of his work from Where Do We Go From Here: “Whites, it must frankly be said, are not putting in a similar mass effort to reeducate themselves out of their racial ignorance…It is an aspect of their sense of superiority that the white people of America believe they have so little to learn.”