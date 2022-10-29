Wilson for Auditor

Ideas and opinions in this letter are those of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the stance of this paper. The author of this letter has paid for its placement. We need Ryan Wilson to be our next State Auditor.

Our state has had some of the largest financial scandals in its history during the current auditor’s watch: $100 million in daycare fraud, at least $250 million in child food program fraud, $1 billion in Met Council cost overruns.

NONE of this was of any interest to current auditor Julie Blaha. Useless Governor Walz pleads ignorance of everything.

No one is ever held accountable. We never know if the fraud is over and prevented from happening again.

As State Auditor, Ryan Wilson will make a difference we can all see.

Yesterday, I voted for him. Will you?