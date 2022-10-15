Work for justice by voting pro-life

Ideas and opinions in this letter are those of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the stance of this paper. The author of this letter has paid for its placement. I’ve been watching the League of Women Voters Candidate forums and I’m concerned about a pro-choice candidate’s response to the abortion-and-politics question. The candidate answered, “Abortion is health care and politicians shouldn’t get in between the woman and her doctor.” First, is abortion health care? According to the Merriam-Webster dictionary, health care is “efforts made to maintain or restore physical, mental or emotional well-being.” Since the purpose of having an abortion is to terminate a pregnancy by directly and intentionally killing a living human being, not maintain or restore health, by definition abortion is not health care. Secondly, there is a compelling state interest to protect innocent human life, so it follows that legislators are stakeholders in conversations ranging from abortion access to elder care. Finally, since we live in a pluralistic society, Minnesotans will have differing opinions on the legality and morality of abortion. Supporting politicians who will enact laws reflecting the moral consensus of the people is the essence of the political process.

The abortion decision involves weighing two important competing rights, that of a woman’s right to bodily autonomy and an embryo or fetus’ right to life. I’m convinced that all human beings are precious members of the human race and have an equal right to be protected from violence. While bodily autonomy is important and must be respected, it doesn’t give one the right to kill an innocent prenatal human being.

Let’s work for justice by moving policy and the culture in a pro-life for the entire life direction.