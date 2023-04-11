99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, April 11

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Community

Levi Hanson: A few words in support of a federal TikTok ban

Maybe I’m just young and naive, but I’m even hopeful that this ban is indicative of a change for the better. If successful, it could be the government’s first step in protecting us from Big Tech.

Levi Hanson.png
Opinion by Levi Hanson
Today at 8:00 AM

The recent push of U.S. lawmakers to ban the popular app TikTok has been a hotly debated topic, especially among younger generations. (Many of the adults in my life aren’t very concerned.)

The app took the world by storm in 2020, and has progressively grown into one of the most widely used social media apps across the globe.

However, over the last couple of months, the U.S government has attempted to pass laws that restrict the app, primarily due to concerns regarding the Chinese government potentially utilizing the app’s info for espionage.

ADVERTISEMENT

ALSO READ

Yet, in my eyes, the interdiction of apps in general is a far more interesting topic than the actual TikTok ban itself. For one, the U.S. has never before issued any ban on any app, so this particular act might be indicative of even more prohibitions to come. After all, Tik Tok can’t be the only app out of the 2 million available on the Apple store that could be deemed unsafe for public use.

To clarify, I’m certainly not claiming our government’s next steps will be to ban all social media and digital free speech, transforming our democracy into something out of Orwell and Huxley’s nightmares, but future bans on social media apps are a reasonable possibility. Considering this prospect makes it pretty easy to understand some of the public outrage regarding the TikTok ban. Although some users simply enjoy using the app, many claim the app gives them a voice and a platform for said voice, and now the government is deliberately taking that away.

However, in my opinion, there are some possible pros that could outweigh the cons of the TikTok ban. Sure, our information will no longer be “stolen by China,” but perhaps instead of worrying about the extortion of our information, we should be worried about the robbery of our time.

The average Tik Tok user spends 1.5 hours a day scrolling on the app, and with 150 million users nationwide, Tik Tok consumes roughly 82,125,000,000 hours of Americans' time every year. This is the equivalent of over 9 million Americans doing absolutely nothing but scrolling on TikTok for an entire year.

There’s no real getting around it: America is addicted to social media, especially TikTok. And with the well-known correlation between increasing social media use and declining mental health, the sheer quantity of American time spent on TikTok should be something that spurs immediate change.

In theory, the federal TikTok ban could be the exact change that we need, even if that’s not the initial intention of the ban. Forcing the reduction of social media usage could probably be extremely beneficial to America’s mental health.

Maybe I’m just young and naive, but I’m even hopeful that this ban is indicative of a change for the better. If the TikTok ban does positively impact Americans, it could be the government’s first step in protecting its citizens from the Big Tech industries that purposefully make social media apps as addictive as possible to extort the public for profit.

Admittedly, my claims are mostly hypotheticals, but it’s certainly interesting to view the prohibition of TikTok as a stride for progress, rather than a step towards dystopia.

ADVERTISEMENT

Levi Hanson is a senior at Mayo High School. Send comments on teen columns to Jeff Pieters, jpieters@postbulletin.com .

What To Read Next
Hannah Tosse.png
Community
Hannah Tosse: Why short video platforms are a bad idea
April 11, 2023 07:30 AM
 · 
By  Hannah Tosse
Day in History graphic
Community
1948: Culligan man has a big goal
April 11, 2023 12:00 AM
 · 
By  Loren Else
Convertible Ride
Community
Photos: Slice of Life April 2023
April 10, 2023 05:45 PM
 · 
By  Joe Ahlquist
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT


Snapchat
Local
Byron man charged with several felonies related to disseminating child sexual abuse material
April 11, 2023 09:19 AM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson
Kayla_Directs.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Rochester filmmaker gets a boost from a big name in film
April 11, 2023 09:00 AM
 · 
By  John Molseed
Teacher of the Month - Kate Holcomb
Local
'It's a blessing': Pine Island first-grade teacher goes 'above and beyond' for her class
April 11, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer
dr. Prathibha Varkey.jpg
Health
Amid recognition, Mayo Clinic's Varkey reflects on women in health leadership
April 11, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  John Molseed