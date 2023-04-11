Levi Hanson: A few words in support of a federal TikTok ban

The recent push of U.S. lawmakers to ban the popular app TikTok has been a hotly debated topic, especially among younger generations. (Many of the adults in my life aren’t very concerned.)

The app took the world by storm in 2020, and has progressively grown into one of the most widely used social media apps across the globe.

However, over the last couple of months, the U.S government has attempted to pass laws that restrict the app, primarily due to concerns regarding the Chinese government potentially utilizing the app’s info for espionage.

Yet, in my eyes, the interdiction of apps in general is a far more interesting topic than the actual TikTok ban itself. For one, the U.S. has never before issued any ban on any app, so this particular act might be indicative of even more prohibitions to come. After all, Tik Tok can’t be the only app out of the 2 million available on the Apple store that could be deemed unsafe for public use.

To clarify, I’m certainly not claiming our government’s next steps will be to ban all social media and digital free speech, transforming our democracy into something out of Orwell and Huxley’s nightmares, but future bans on social media apps are a reasonable possibility. Considering this prospect makes it pretty easy to understand some of the public outrage regarding the TikTok ban. Although some users simply enjoy using the app, many claim the app gives them a voice and a platform for said voice, and now the government is deliberately taking that away.

However, in my opinion, there are some possible pros that could outweigh the cons of the TikTok ban. Sure, our information will no longer be “stolen by China,” but perhaps instead of worrying about the extortion of our information, we should be worried about the robbery of our time.

The average Tik Tok user spends 1.5 hours a day scrolling on the app, and with 150 million users nationwide, Tik Tok consumes roughly 82,125,000,000 hours of Americans' time every year. This is the equivalent of over 9 million Americans doing absolutely nothing but scrolling on TikTok for an entire year.

There’s no real getting around it: America is addicted to social media, especially TikTok. And with the well-known correlation between increasing social media use and declining mental health, the sheer quantity of American time spent on TikTok should be something that spurs immediate change.

In theory, the federal TikTok ban could be the exact change that we need, even if that’s not the initial intention of the ban. Forcing the reduction of social media usage could probably be extremely beneficial to America’s mental health.

Maybe I’m just young and naive, but I’m even hopeful that this ban is indicative of a change for the better. If the TikTok ban does positively impact Americans, it could be the government’s first step in protecting its citizens from the Big Tech industries that purposefully make social media apps as addictive as possible to extort the public for profit.

Admittedly, my claims are mostly hypotheticals, but it’s certainly interesting to view the prohibition of TikTok as a stride for progress, rather than a step towards dystopia.

Levi Hanson is a senior at Mayo High School. Send comments on teen columns to Jeff Pieters, jpieters@postbulletin.com .