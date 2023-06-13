Levi Hanson: Must be the season of the switch -- from high school to adulthood

While some enjoy the new beginnings of spring, the familial closeness of the holiday season, or the bright colors of the fall, my favorite season began just a few weeks ago.

Perhaps the warm weather plays a small role in my thinking, but summer itself really has nothing to do with how much I love this time of year. In truth, my favorite part of the year is grad party season.

I like to think about graduation parties as funerals for high schoolers' childhoods. While this is a rather grim perspective, I believe there is a lot of truth to it. Friends, family, and loved ones all gather to discuss good times, favorite memories, and tribulations throughout the life of the graduate thus far. And just like a funeral, parties display hundreds of old pictures and mementos of the graduate’s life.

ADVERTISEMENT

Admittedly, a grad party is certainly not as somber as a funeral, but there are certainly still subtle elements of melancholia present. Parents must acknowledge that their houses will be a little quieter and emptier in the future, relatives recognize that the little kid they used to know is all grown up, and siblings realize that they won’t ever be as close to each other anymore. Even the graduates' peers that are also done with high school understand they will never have a class, or play a sport with this person ever again. Time seems to have slipped away and somehow this kid isn’t a kid anymore.

In between my own excitement with my graduation and future plans, I haven’t escaped this mourning for my childhood either. A couple months ago I read in a book that by the time I graduate high school (literally right now) 90% of my time with my parents will have been spent; only a measly 10% remains for the rest of my existence. Maybe this thought excites my parents (I think they’re ready for me to move out) but it is a little sad to think that for the rest of my life I probably won’t spend very much time with the incredible people that raised me.

Yet, amidst the mourning for the loss of childhood and time, there is quite a bit of sweetness in the bittersweet environment that is graduation parties: Yes, I am talking about the food. I don’t think anyone, in any 48 hour period, has ever ingested as many calories as I did last weekend, and I’m excited to do it all over again next week.

Not only is the quality of the food top notch, but the variety is phenomenal as well. In three hours I had consumed everything from kimchi to za’atar to gyros to burgers, and they were all amazing. Yet what makes the food even better is that I get to enjoy it alongside many of my friends, all of us in one place celebrating a peer for their accomplishments.

Sure, it’s sad we will all end up in different places, but I don’t think any one of us can help being happy for each other; we’re all far too excited for and proud of one another to be hindered by nostalgia.

It seems all this bottled-up excitement for each other is pacified through hugs, kind words, well wishes, and most importantly: yard games. Immediately after shoving our bodies full of food, we try to burn off some calories by throwing ourselves into a game of spikeball, badminton, or corn hole. We play, laugh, and reminisce, not only enjoying the beautiful weather but also relishing one of the most memorable seasons of our life as it comes to a close.

I know that grad party season won’t be as eventful next year, or the year after that, but I think it’s still okay to refer to it as my favorite season. I’m enjoying watching my generation acknowledge the end of our childhood, and enter the adult-world headfirst. I hope that our futures all turn out as exciting as we envision them to be, regardless of where our decisions take us.

ADVERTISEMENT

Levi Hanson is a 2023 graduate of Mayo High School. Send comments on teen columns to Jeff Pieters, jpieters@postbulletin.com .