Levi Hanson: 'You are what you eat?' Consider your 'mental diet'

About two years ago, I substituted my daily breakfast of sugar cereal for oatmeal and eggs, beginning a slightly obsessive journey regarding my fitness and health. A huge part of this process was research about how my diet was directly impacting my life, and in doing so, I released a Pandora’s box of the vastly differing opinions that make up today’s “Diet Culture.”

Social media has no shortage of ideas about how people should eat, sleep or live, and I was bombarded with concepts like low-carb diets, cold showers, and veganism. Some claim all dairy is bad, while others think milk is vital for receiving sufficient calcium. Others declare all meat products are cancer-causing, yet one social media influencer known as the “Liver King” only eats raw organ meat, swearing it is superior to all other forms of nutrients. (He also openly uses anabolic steroids, so I’m not sure how eagerly I would consider his opinion).

The point is, our society is collectively pretty worried about what we’re putting into our bodies, even if we can’t all exactly agree on what is good for us. However, as I continued my research, no one seemed to have much to say about what we’re putting into our minds. Sure, our meals and activities vastly impact our lives, but perhaps the way I think about myself, the music I listen to, the books I read, and the people I surround myself with all play just as deep a role in my development as my physical diet does. I believe our entire perception of reality is a result of the countless interactions between the mind and body, and our hyper fixation on the purely physical aspects of our existence could pose a few problems.

For one, not every issue we come across can be solved by merely physical means. When faced with unhappiness in any aspect of my life, I, like many others, tend to think I’m doing something wrong; that I need to take action in order to make myself happier. The truth is, a huge number of my daily struggles can be solved simply by changing the way I think about them. This is possibly why so many young people like myself struggle with their body image and self esteem: We’re all trying to change our physical bodies without incorporating the concomitant change of thinking. No wonder Albert Einstein once said, “You can’t solve a problem with the same mindset that created it.”

It’s also important to note that our mental diet is more than just our conscious thinking and processing. We are unconsciously influenced by everyone and everything in our lives. Believe it or not, there is a lot of logic behind parents hounding their kids about who they’re hanging out with. The platitude “look at your friends and you can look at your future” relates pretty astoundingly to “you are what you eat” when thinking about a mental diet.

ADVERTISEMENT

I’m aware the topic of diets is somewhat of a taboo, especially with New Year’s resolutions currently being made, but I would still offer this same advice to anyone, regardless of the time of year: Pay a little closer attention to how the things you consume, whether mentally or physically, align with the person you want to be.

Levi Hanson is a senior at Mayo High School. Send comments on teen columns to Jeff Pieters, jpieters@postbulletin.com .