Like Rochester 20 years before, St. Charles suffers under 1903 twister

Much has been written about the tornado that tore through Rochester in August 1883 and how it led, eventually, to the founding of a great medical complex.

But equally devastating, if not as well-known, was the tornado that hit St. Charles almost exactly 20 years later, on Saturday, Oct. 3, 1903. That storm produced its own hero: A dog who alerted searchers to survivors buried in the debris of a destroyed building.

It happened on a typical Saturday in St. Charles, a commercial center that served farmers and homesteaders in eastern Olmsted and western Winona counties. Traditionally, the farmers and their families came to town on Saturdays to purchase goods and services and enjoy a social outing.

In other words, St. Charles was crowded when, at 2 p.m. and with little warning, the tornado roared into the city from the southwest and cut a swath of destruction through the heart of the business district. Seven people were killed and at least 30 were injured — a mercifully small number considering that the city of 1,300 was crowded with visitors.

“The loss of property is tremendous, and it seems a miracle that the loss of life and limb were so small,” the Rochester Post and Record reported. Seventy-six stores and residences were demolished.

ADVERTISEMENT

The roof of the school house was torn off. The Great Western train depot was a pile of boards. The two large buildings at the Hendee & Sivly Wagon and Carriage Works were destroyed. The opera house was a total wreck. Even the Catholic church, with its stone walls, was ruined. The Congregational church was also knocked down. And in Hillside Cemetery, the force of the storm’s winds toppled trees, monuments and the cemetery gates.

In the aftermath, stories of tragedy and heroism abounded. Some victims were simply in the wrong place at the wrong time.

George Jesson was at the second-floor dental office of Dr. C.L. Belcamper when the winds picked up. Jesson and his wife decided to seek cover. By the time they got to the bottom of the stairs, the tornado hit the building and “sent the couple whirling over and over again up the street,” the newspaper reported. “When found, Mr. Jesson was dying in his wife’s arms.”

Many folks were on the streets, and as the storm rolled in they sought shelter in stores and businesses that were soon destroyed. “Men and women ran everywhere, and several of those who met death in a saloon were men who never touched liquor,” the Post and Record said.

One of those killed in the saloon was a Mr. Murphy, whose dog, Blix, was also buried in the rubble. Blix barked until he was uncovered. He was found next to William West, who was dead. West had run into the saloon for protection after having a shave at the nearby barber shop.

Even after being freed from the collapsed building, Blix kept barking, apparently trying to direct rescue workers to continue their search. Sure enough, two men were pulled alive from the rubble. The dog who had lost his master managed to help save the lives of others.

Ten years later, the “History of Winona County” was able to say of St. Charles that “The people rose from their stupefaction, rebuilt their city, removed debris and buried their dead.”

St. Charles, like Rochester, would survive the worst Mother Nature could throw at it.

ADVERTISEMENT

Thomas Weber is a former Post Bulletin reporter who enjoys writing about local history.