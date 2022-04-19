SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE Get 1 month for just 99¢
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, April 19
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE Get 1 month for just 99¢

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Community

Linnea Lindell: Ice skating became more than a narrow connection

091321-TEEN-COLUMNIST-07380.jpg
Linnea Lindell on Sept. 13, 2021 in Rochester. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Opinion by Linnea Lindell
April 19, 2022 11:00 AM
Share

“Keep your heads turned and chins up, ladies!”

That is what we heard as the beginning of a familiar tune permeated the crisp air of the ice rink. We quickly assumed our beginning poses for the 11th run-through of what will become the finale routine at the Rochester Figure Skating Club’s Annual Ice Show.

To us figure skaters, the Ice Show is a rite of passage — our highly anticipated opportunity to present our dedication and appreciation of the sport and art to the public eye. Thousands of hours have been put into the creation, planning, rehearsing, and decorating for the pinnacle of our skating year.

ADVERTISEMENT

I started my skating journey just months before I turned 10. My first few wobbly steps on the ice were quite unpromising, and to be honest I didn’t immediately enjoy it. Learning to skate is hard! And cold! But with the help of my newfound coach and budding friendships, the sport soon captured my heart and became an integral part of my life.

After I “graduated” from the Learn2Skate classes and became a contract skater, I was both captivated and intimidated by the skills and confidence of the older skaters as they effortlessly glided through their components. Dr. Kathleen Cullen, a researcher at Johns Hopkins University, showed in her 2015 study that figure skaters rewire their brains through practice to allow themselves to overcome the natural tendency to avoid fearful situations such as spinning and jumping on ice with blades for shoes. Figure skaters aren’t born — they’re made.

However, it would be wrong for me to say there isn't talent involved in figure skating. The 2022 Winter Olympics truly showcased the extremes to which figure skaters can push themselves. Watching the jumps of Nathan Chen and grace of Kaori Sakamoto easily conveyed not only the talent, but also the dedication and passion figure skating can cultivate, regardless of skill level.

Through figure skating I have learned the importance of dedication, criticism, handling nerves, and teamwork. I would not skate if I didn’t understand and appreciate the value of artistry and camaraderie. RFSC fosters a closely knit community of vibrant peers and coaches, and has helped me create lifelong connections within the sport I love. It has provided the environment fundamental for growth and accomplishments in figure skating and in life.

ADVERTISEMENT

As it is my last year performing in the Ice Show, I have come to realize that the Ice Show is much more than an entertaining display of skills. It is the mark of a new beginning, a symbol of friendship, and a goodbye. Hearing the cheers of the crowd and seeing the support of friends and family makes the before-school practices and late-night rehearsals worthwhile and even more bittersweet as I near high school graduation.

If you are interested in attending RFSC’s 84th Annual Ice Show, a family-friendly showcase including special guest skaters, the performance dates are 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 2 p.m. Sunday. Come see!

Linnea Lindell is a senior at Mayo High School. Send comments on teen columns to Jeff Pieters, jpieters@postbulletin.com.

Related Topics: PEOPLETEEN COLUMNS
Opinion by Linnea Lindell
What to read next
091321-TEEN-COLUMNIST-07340.jpg
Community
Gauri Sood: The words are fun, the friends more so
Royal. Squad. Nymph. Mince. What do these words have in common? Not much at first sight, except that they each have five letters, and therefore meet the requirement to be correct answers for the popular game of Wordle.
April 19, 2022 10:30 AM
 · 
By  Gauri Sood
Boomer Grandpa — Loren Else column sig
Community
The stability grandparents can contribute is a gift that cannot be measured
Teenagers of today still need non-parent rocks of support. We must convey encouragement, love, advice when required or asked for, presence, and a shoulder to cry on.
April 19, 2022 10:00 AM
 · 
By  Loren Else
080420.N.RPB.HEIDIKASS.017.jpg
Northland Outdoors
Let's make our back yards a better buffet for the birds
To celebrate our 25th anniversary, Pat and I planned a trip to Las Vegas. Items on the agenda included people-watching, scoping out the local desert birds, maybe take in a show or two and the Hoover Dam tour.
April 19, 2022 09:30 AM
 · 
By  Melissa Gerken
4648008.jpg
Exclusive
Community
It was decided: The tree must go
The huge elm tree that had stood at the corner of Second Avenue and First Street Southwest for more than 60 years was gone. By 10:45 a.m. on the morning of September 4, 1945, the last branches were being loaded on a truck and the sidewalk engineers were dispersing.
April 19, 2022 08:30 AM
 · 
By  Lee Hilgendorf