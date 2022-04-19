Linnea Lindell: Ice skating became more than a narrow connection

“Keep your heads turned and chins up, ladies!”

That is what we heard as the beginning of a familiar tune permeated the crisp air of the ice rink. We quickly assumed our beginning poses for the 11th run-through of what will become the finale routine at the Rochester Figure Skating Club’s Annual Ice Show.

To us figure skaters, the Ice Show is a rite of passage — our highly anticipated opportunity to present our dedication and appreciation of the sport and art to the public eye. Thousands of hours have been put into the creation, planning, rehearsing, and decorating for the pinnacle of our skating year.

I started my skating journey just months before I turned 10. My first few wobbly steps on the ice were quite unpromising, and to be honest I didn’t immediately enjoy it. Learning to skate is hard! And cold! But with the help of my newfound coach and budding friendships, the sport soon captured my heart and became an integral part of my life.

After I “graduated” from the Learn2Skate classes and became a contract skater, I was both captivated and intimidated by the skills and confidence of the older skaters as they effortlessly glided through their components. Dr. Kathleen Cullen, a researcher at Johns Hopkins University, showed in her 2015 study that figure skaters rewire their brains through practice to allow themselves to overcome the natural tendency to avoid fearful situations such as spinning and jumping on ice with blades for shoes. Figure skaters aren’t born — they’re made.

However, it would be wrong for me to say there isn't talent involved in figure skating. The 2022 Winter Olympics truly showcased the extremes to which figure skaters can push themselves. Watching the jumps of Nathan Chen and grace of Kaori Sakamoto easily conveyed not only the talent, but also the dedication and passion figure skating can cultivate, regardless of skill level.

Through figure skating I have learned the importance of dedication, criticism, handling nerves, and teamwork. I would not skate if I didn’t understand and appreciate the value of artistry and camaraderie. RFSC fosters a closely knit community of vibrant peers and coaches, and has helped me create lifelong connections within the sport I love. It has provided the environment fundamental for growth and accomplishments in figure skating and in life.

As it is my last year performing in the Ice Show, I have come to realize that the Ice Show is much more than an entertaining display of skills. It is the mark of a new beginning, a symbol of friendship, and a goodbye. Hearing the cheers of the crowd and seeing the support of friends and family makes the before-school practices and late-night rehearsals worthwhile and even more bittersweet as I near high school graduation.

If you are interested in attending RFSC’s 84th Annual Ice Show, a family-friendly showcase including special guest skaters, the performance dates are 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 2 p.m. Sunday. Come see!

Linnea Lindell is a senior at Mayo High School. Send comments on teen columns to Jeff Pieters, jpieters@postbulletin.com.