SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Community

Linnea Lindell: The spirits of my ancestors are a continuing gift

091321-TEEN-COLUMNIST-07380.jpg
Linnea Lindell Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, in Rochester. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
By Linnea Lindell
March 08, 2022 09:30 AM
Share

“Över här, Linnea!” This, I understood. I quickly turned my head to find my Uncle Hugo 50 or so paces ahead. I rose and hastily rubbed the moss and dirt off of my 12-year-old knees, trying not to disrupt the rainbow of bilberries, lingonberries, and currants that filled the wicker basket balanced on my forearm.

The forest was a fairytale. The spruce trees were as tall as giants, and the undulating mounds of earth concealed under blankets of moss left me wary of trolls beneath.

Picking berries was my idea. I wanted to get the most of my time in Sweden, and the sunlit path peeking out behind that red barn welcomed me. My immediate family had left me to stay at Uncle Hugo’s farm in Småland.

He’s not my true uncle. In fact, I never understood how I was related to him, nor did I know how to communicate with him. At that time, I only knew the basics of the Swedish language, so, after a few key vocabulary words and convincing hand signals, he agreed with a smile. We set out on my journey of self-discovery with baskets in hand, leaving Hugo’s bright yellow farmhouse behind us.

Hugo had a fast pace, which surprised me, considering he was a nonagenarian, visibly worn from working endless hours in the fields providing for his family.

ADVERTISEMENT

The simple task of looking for berries in such a serene setting awoke sprites of Euterpean bliss within me. For Hugo, this was an ordinary walk in a familiar setting, but to me, it was more than extraordinary — it was transformative.

Though much of Hugo’s past was unknown to me, I understood we were family, and I loved him. We truly had a connection that surpassed the barrier of language. I realized the greatest gift I received from my walk in the woods lay neither within the half-eaten basket of berries, nor in the fairytale landscape. The gift was within Hugo’s thoughtful, yet inadvertent efforts to help me understand and appreciate what my family has done for me, giving me the chance to explore my culture and background. No words were necessary.

According to Swedish legend, Vårträds are large, notable trees inhabited by ancestral spirits. The trees are found on family farms and serve as a reminder of families’ ancestral efforts and sacrifices, motivating them to care for the land they inherited — a tradition upheld since the Viking Age. I am sure every tree along that sunlit path could have been a vårträd. I could almost hear the faint, windy whispers, gently reminding me upon whose shoulders I stand.

Also Read
Boomer Grandpa — Loren Else column sig
Community
41 years of delivering all the news that’s fit to print
Sometimes a kick in the posterior is just what someone needs. Randi Kallas was floundering a bit in college in the 1970s. In her junior year at the University of Minnesota, she had her sights set on a Journalism degree, but was running out of steam.
March 08, 2022 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Loren Else
Oddchester - Steve Lange column sig
Community
10 years on, Greg Sellnow's voice still resonates
Once or twice a week for 20 years -- maybe a thousand columns, maybe a million words -- Greg opened up his home and his heart in the Post Bulletin.
March 08, 2022 06:30 AM
 · 
By  Steve Lange
Allison Carpenter
Exclusive
Local
Social worker finds niche in Rochester Library
Partnership between Rochester Public Library and Family Services Rochester provides new community access to social services.
March 08, 2022 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen

For as long as I can remember, my parents emphasized the concepts of family and generosity. It wasn’t until this walk in the woods that I understood why these were such vital aspects of my identity.

I am humbled by the sacrifice and hard work of my ancestors — it has made me view my hardships from a new lens. Now, every effort and accomplishment — even a mistake, is a vårträd to me. A gentle, humbling reminder of where I came from and who I want to become.
Linnea Lindell is a senior at Mayo High School. Send comments on teen columns to Jeff Pieters, jpieters@postbulletin.com.

Related Topics: PEOPLETEEN COLUMNS
What to read next
3f5b884d8046b721e5447af7da31f66d.jpg
Exclusive
Community
War on crime delivered results ... or did it?
When Rochester police officers entered the Elite Cafe on April 8, 1925, proprietor Herbert Horton was either clumsy or fast-thinking.
March 08, 2022 09:00 AM
 · 
By  Thomas Weber / For the Post Bulletin
3700007.jpg
Exclusive
Community
Crawford Library was gifted to Rochester
On May 31, 1933, Mayo Properties Association gifted a building site on the corner of Second Street and Third Avenue Southwest to the City of Rochester for the purpose of building a new library.
March 08, 2022 08:30 AM
 · 
By  Lee Hilgendorf
Day in History graphic
Community
1997: Hawthorne Elementary seeks approval of full-day kindergarten
Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.
March 08, 2022 12:00 AM
 · 
By  Loren Else
Diaper Drive 2022.png
Community
Catholic Charities of Southern Minnesota hosting diaper drive through March
Call 507-287-2047 to make a donation or to request assistance.
March 07, 2022 09:39 PM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff report