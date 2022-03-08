Linnea Lindell: The spirits of my ancestors are a continuing gift

“Över här, Linnea!” This, I understood. I quickly turned my head to find my Uncle Hugo 50 or so paces ahead. I rose and hastily rubbed the moss and dirt off of my 12-year-old knees, trying not to disrupt the rainbow of bilberries, lingonberries, and currants that filled the wicker basket balanced on my forearm.

The forest was a fairytale. The spruce trees were as tall as giants, and the undulating mounds of earth concealed under blankets of moss left me wary of trolls beneath.

Picking berries was my idea. I wanted to get the most of my time in Sweden, and the sunlit path peeking out behind that red barn welcomed me. My immediate family had left me to stay at Uncle Hugo’s farm in Småland.

He’s not my true uncle. In fact, I never understood how I was related to him, nor did I know how to communicate with him. At that time, I only knew the basics of the Swedish language, so, after a few key vocabulary words and convincing hand signals, he agreed with a smile. We set out on my journey of self-discovery with baskets in hand, leaving Hugo’s bright yellow farmhouse behind us.

Hugo had a fast pace, which surprised me, considering he was a nonagenarian, visibly worn from working endless hours in the fields providing for his family.

The simple task of looking for berries in such a serene setting awoke sprites of Euterpean bliss within me. For Hugo, this was an ordinary walk in a familiar setting, but to me, it was more than extraordinary — it was transformative.

Though much of Hugo’s past was unknown to me, I understood we were family, and I loved him. We truly had a connection that surpassed the barrier of language. I realized the greatest gift I received from my walk in the woods lay neither within the half-eaten basket of berries, nor in the fairytale landscape. The gift was within Hugo’s thoughtful, yet inadvertent efforts to help me understand and appreciate what my family has done for me, giving me the chance to explore my culture and background. No words were necessary.

According to Swedish legend, Vårträds are large, notable trees inhabited by ancestral spirits. The trees are found on family farms and serve as a reminder of families’ ancestral efforts and sacrifices, motivating them to care for the land they inherited — a tradition upheld since the Viking Age. I am sure every tree along that sunlit path could have been a vårträd. I could almost hear the faint, windy whispers, gently reminding me upon whose shoulders I stand.

For as long as I can remember, my parents emphasized the concepts of family and generosity. It wasn’t until this walk in the woods that I understood why these were such vital aspects of my identity.

I am humbled by the sacrifice and hard work of my ancestors — it has made me view my hardships from a new lens. Now, every effort and accomplishment — even a mistake, is a vårträd to me. A gentle, humbling reminder of where I came from and who I want to become.

Linnea Lindell is a senior at Mayo High School. Send comments on teen columns to Jeff Pieters, jpieters@postbulletin.com.