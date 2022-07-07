SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Thursday, July 7

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Community
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Local organizations prepare for Saturday Eid al-Adha celebrations

Local mosque, Masjed Abubakr Al-Seddiq, is hosting three different community prayers on Saturday to celebrate Eid al-Adha while nonprofit Pamoja Women aims at getting children engaged and excited about the upcoming holiday.

Masjed Abubakr Al-Seddiq
Aisha Qureshi, 13, watches candy land in her bag at a drive-up Eid celebration at the Muslim Community Circle Sunday, May 24. (John Molseed / jmolseed@postbulletin.com)
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Bella Carpentier
By Bella Carpentier
July 07, 2022 09:27 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

ROCHESTER — With the sighting of a crescent moon on June 30 marking the start of Dhul Hijjah, the last month of the Islamic Calendar, Saudi Arabia announced Eid al-Adha would start on Saturday, July 9, 2022 and go until July 10.

“It’s all about the moon: when it’s out, when it’s seen,” Khadija Ali, a co-founder of Pamoja Women in Rochester, said. The date of the holiday this year could be subject to change if something changes with the moon, but as of now, it’s set to start on Saturday.

“Let’s hope it says that way,” Ali said.

Also Read
Matthew Hurt Illinois.jpg
Pro
Matthew Hurt playing with Milwaukee Bucks in NBA Summer League
Rochester's Matthew Hurt will be playing with the Milwaukee Bucks during the NBA Summer League, which begins play this week.
July 07, 2022 09:00 AM
 · 
By  Guy N. Limbeck
Post Bulletin Minute podcast logo - Silver Lake Liquor sponsor
Local
Morning Headlines: New owner paid $2.82 million for south Rochester hotel
Subscribe and listen to the Post Bulletin Minute at postbulletin.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.
July 07, 2022 06:58 AM
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe

Eid al-Adha, also known as the Feast of Sacrifice, is an occasion to remember the sacrifice of the prophet Ibrahim as he tried to show his dedication to Allah through the sacrifice of his son, who at the last minute was replaced with an animal by Allah, according to Rashed Ferdous, a member of the board of directors for local mosque, Masjed Abubakr Al-Seddiq.

Eid al-Adha takes place after Hajj, or the pilgrimage to the holy city Mecca that takes place during the first ten days of Dhul Hijjah. According to Fatuma Ahmed, a co-founder of Pamoja Women in Rochester, those who cannot go on a pilgrimage will fast for the ten days of Hajj.

ADVERTISEMENT

“If you can’t fast all (ten) days, you fast for the last day,” Ahmed said. “Friday, most people are fasting.”

The significance of this, according to Ahmed, is that all sins are forgiven while fasting.

After fasting before the start of Eid al-Adha, the next days will include praying, exchanging gifts and feasts.

“It’s like Halloween, Christmas and Easter [combined],” Ali said.

While families might spend the week before Eid al-Adha getting their houses ready for guests or buying new outfits, the two co-founders of Pamoja Women have been working on getting the kids excited for the holiday.

“We really try to get the youth more engaged in their holidays,” Ali said.

One way Pamoja Women has been trying to build excitement around the holiday is by hosting an event later in the week where moms and daughters can get their henna done.

According to Ali and Ahmed, they want to empower young girls to be proud of their cultures, which can be difficult in a society that usually doesn’t represent a variety of holidays and religions in popular culture and media.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We want to show them that celebrating your community is nothing to be afraid of,” Ahmed said.

Ali said you never hear the phrase “Eid Mubarak” said in public the same way you would hear “Merry Christmas,” and someday she would like to see her kids live in a time when non-Muslim people will acknowledge Eid through a simple, “Eid Mubarak.”

On the first day of Eid al-Adha, Muslims will start their day by waking up early and getting dressed in their best clothes before going to a community prayer. According to Ali, this usually happens around 7 a.m. at Rochester Community and Technical College.

Ferdous said this year Masjed Abubakr Al-Seddiq is holding three different time slots of prayers. The first two will be at 7:30 a.m. and 8:30 a.m. at RCTC, and the third one will be held at the mosque downtown around 9:30 a.m.

“Then later in the afternoon, around two o’clock, we will have something for kids,” Ferdous said.

After prayer on the first day of Eid al-Adha, Muslims will honor the sacrifice of Ibrahim and show their dedication to Allah through a sacrifice, or Qurbani, of their own.

According to Ferdous, Qurbani is one of the bigger traditions of Eid al-Adha.

“Just like how Ibrahim attempted to sacrifice his son and then it was replaced with an animal, we kind of celebrate that by slaughtering an animal,” Ferdous said. “Most of the time, the locals would probably either donate money to Muslim charities.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Animal slaughters must be done in a way that minimizes animal suffering, according to international charity Muslim Aid, and the meat should be distributed in three portions: to family, to friends and to impoverished people.

While every Muslim of a certain age has to perform Qurbani, some Muslims who might not be able to afford or access an animal can donate money as their Qurbani.

If people choose to donate money instead, they can donate to organizations who then use the money to get and distribute Qurbani meat to community individuals in need, in place of someone distributing meat from their own animal Qurbani sacrifice to neighbors and charity.

Two organizations in Minnesota that people can donate money to who work with food shelves to distribute meat during Eid al-Adha are the Muslim American Society and the Building Blocks of Islam.

Monetary donations to charities are common as a replacement for slaughtering an animal, but overall, meat is an integral part of Eid al-Adha and many dishes eaten after the holiday are meat dishes.

“The tradition is in the meat,” Ferdous said.

There are about 1.6 billion Muslims around the world and how Eid al-Adha is celebrated largely varies across different cultures and countries. According to Ferdous, he can see the diversity of people practicing Islam just by looking through the Mosque’s donation box and seeing all the different currencies.

“When we collect money, we get money from all over the world: Canadian, Chinese money, Russian, Middle Eastern, Saudi Arabian,” Ferdous said. “The group is very diverse.”

Related Topics: ROCHESTERPEOPLE
Bella Carpentier
By Bella Carpentier
Bella Carpentier is a journalism and political science student at the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities (UMN-TC). She is currently the managing editor of the student-run paper at UMN-TC, the Minnesota Daily. While reporting for the Minnesota Daily, she covered student activism and issues affecting the university's student body. Working for the Post Bulletin, Bella hopes to build community connections and advance her reporting skills. Readers can reach Bella at bcarpentier@postbulletin.com.
What to read next
Miguel Nunez Jr.
Local
Teenager pleads guilty to botched drug deal murder in Austin
Miguel Nunez Jr., 19, of Sioux Falls, S.D., pleaded guilty to shooting and killing an Austin man under the guise of buying marijuana from him. According to a witness statement, Nunez intended a robbery at the Austin man's home.
July 07, 2022 09:25 AM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson
Rochester Police Department RPD patch logo
Local
Rochester Police Department daily incident reports: July 3-9, 2022
Wondering what the commotion was in your neighborhood? Here's a collection of daily incident reports from the week.
July 07, 2022 07:29 AM
 · 
By  Andrew Link
Day in History graphic
Community
1997: Ben Sternberg, Rochester promoter and columnist for 30 years, dies
Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.
July 07, 2022 12:00 AM
 · 
By  Loren Else
Northern Hills Golf Course
Local
Rochester golf course reports ready for review
Park Board will receive presentations related to Hadley Creek, Northern Hills and Eastwood golf courses Tuesday.
July 06, 2022 05:36 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports