Tuesday, August 9

Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Long-term parking has a long history

After World War II, downtown merchants began planning to give shoppers a place to park all those post-war cars.

080922 Lens.jpg
The Second Street entrance to Rochester's parking lot No. 1 circa 1961. The lot continued south two blocks to the back door of the Time Theatre.
Contributed
By Lee Hilgendorf
August 09, 2022 08:00 AM
We are part of The Trust Project.

In April of 1962, Miss Rochester Karen Streiff was asked to participate in an important downtown building enterprise. She would break ground on a project that would turn the flat surface Municipal Lot No. 1 into a 470-car multilevel parking ramp.

Lot No. 1 began life in August of 1945. As Americans eyed the end of World War II, Rochester’s downtown merchants eyed the shopping future. At their urging, the city bought the parking area between Second Street Southeast and the rear of the Time Theatre and the alley east of Broadway to the Zumbro River from Mayo Properties for $120,000.

In the early 1960s, 86 downtown businesses partnered to form the Rochester Development Company to create a new parking ramp, on the city’s land, in an effort to keep shoppers and merchants downtown. When the ramp opened on October 29, 1962, the parking rate was 15 cents an hour.

080922 Lens2.JPG
The Rochester Auto Park ramp will turn 60 years old this October, a celebration is not expected.
Contributed

"Lens on History” is a weekly photo feature by Lee Hilgendorf, a volunteer at the History Center of Olmsted County.

