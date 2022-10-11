Losing professionals who make a difference

Recently, I have read stories about the exodus of teachers, the difficulty of hiring and retaining law enforcement staff, nurses and health care workers changing jobs or leaving their profession.

The stories of individuals leaving careers they once loved are difficult to read. A teaching degree or becoming a nurse has always garnered profound respect. Families were proud of those who chose to work in law enforcement.

These decisions can’t be easy to make. The underpinnings of these self-sacrificing professions are slipping. These jobs continually make a difference in people’s lives. We must teach, care for and protect our citizens.

I asked a nurse what she is witnessing in her profession. She told me the last couple of years have been difficult, particularly with staffing shortages, job stress, long hours and shift work.

However, Gayle has been an RN for 38 years. With her experience, she has learned to manage stress and understands that the grass is not greener in other nursing jobs or fields. She focuses on what’s in her control and doing her job – exceptionally well, I might add.

She loves what she does. Working in labor and delivery, one of her greatest joys is the moment of the actual birth. The whole room cheers, dads and moms weep, and then you hear the first cry of a newborn.

Gayle told me she is thankful that God has allowed her to be part of this “moment in time” in a person’s life. She said as the years roll by, on occasions, she gets a note or card from a patient who thanks her for being there in their time of need. She told me, “That is how I avoid burnout and soldier on.”

Gayle always wanted to be a nurse and she loves the Dr. Suess quote, “To the world, you may be one person, but to one person, you may be the world.”

The departure of educators is an enormous concern. I asked a teacher what she was seeing in education. Lori, who has been an elementary school teacher at her present school for 31 years, said teaching is more difficult for a number of reasons.

She can’t solve the problems of the world, but she can make a difference with the 28 students in her room each year. She helps those students read and write, be kind, become problem solvers and be responsible and good people. These ripples of education and kindness impact our world like pebbles in a pond.

Lori said that’s all any of the educators can do. Education makes their world and future better. She knows former students are out there doing wonderful things. To Lori, the current challenge means being there for these kids is more necessary than ever.

She said you don’t always get to see what becomes of your students, but like Gayle, sometimes she gets a kind note from a parent or student saying that she made a difference. She cares for each of her students and this emotion keeps her going

My career was in corrections – not a job for most, but it was the right fit for me. From day one, I never thought of quitting or changing careers. When I was hired in November 1976, I was only 23 years of age. I had mentors that got me started in a positive direction.

Over my career, I became proud of the work and the care we provided in correctional facilities like the Federal Medical Center in Rochester.

Each of us makes decisions in our life about how to make a living. What is the right fit? How do we best care for not only ourselves but our family?

My friend Lisa recently sent me this quote by Bernice Johnson Reagon, “Life challenges are not supposed to paralyze you; they’re supposed to help you discover who you are.”

I would like to say thank you to the education, health care, and law enforcement professionals. Every single one of you is needed and you make a difference.

Loren Else lives in Rochester and also writes the Post Bulletin’s “Day in History” column. Send comments and column ideas to Loren at news@postbulletin.com .