Lucy Kurup: A.I. is a tool that can be used -- or misused

The new artificial intelligence software ChatGPT, built by OpenAI, has taken the world by storm. Having first heard of it just 2 months ago, I now read news articles about it almost every day.

Before this year, I thought of A.I. only as a science fiction invention that belonged in the distant future. When I heard that a free A.I. tool could now write essays and articles, compose songs and poems, answer difficult questions and more, I decided to boot up the A.I. and try it for myself.

I started asking the A.I. chatbot a plethora of questions. It generated answers quickly and could tackle specific questions that did not always have clear answers when using a regular Google search. It replied to each and every question and was able to explain complicated topics in simple terms. Whenever I asked a controversial question or delved into political subjects, it made sure to state its impartiality on the topic and presented both sides of the argument. My mind was blown.

I have learned people are already using A.I. for a wide array of tasks both personally and professionally. Specifically, ChatGPT has been used to create individualized travel itineraries, set up successful online businesses, translate foreign languages, plan birthday parties, prepare candidates for interviews, and engage in friendly conversations. Four University of Minnesota law professors even published a paper about how it passed several law school final exams, and its results could not be distinguished from those of real students.

After some initial experimentation, I have mainly been using ChatGPT as a learning tool to review concepts in my classes. It excels at breaking down complicated subjects and processes into understandable terms.

ADVERTISEMENT

For example, I asked it to explain photosynthesis in simple terms for my biology course. For my history class, I had to write a persuasive essay about whether the United States should have entered World War I or not. I asked ChatGPT to list some common arguments for and against America’s decision. I used the summarized response to form my own opinion before doing more research.

Regulating the use of A.I., especially in academic settings, will be very important to ensure it is not abused. While I have used ChatGPT only for reviewing difficult concepts and generating initial ideas, rather than asking the program to write an entire assignment for me, there are few restrictions preventing students from plagiarizing using A.I.

I have already learned to be wary of ChatGPT’s limitations. The term “hallucinating” has been used to describe A.I. tools making up facts based on misinformation on the internet. We have to avoid blindly trusting A.I.’s answers, especially in its current, early form. It should be used along with careful research of trusted sources to ensure ChatGPT does not invent facts.

I found a hallucination when I asked it to list some pros and cons of living in Middlebrook Hall at the University of Minnesota - Twin Cities, my future dorm. It stated that the dorm is located on the East Bank of campus, but any map can quickly show it is actually located on the West Bank.

Despite its faults and my initial reservations about ChatGPT, I am excited about the future of artificial intelligence. While it is natural for anyone to fear new technology and its effects on the world, I have decided to use ChatGPT and other A.I. as tools to my benefit. I cannot ignore the increasing role that A.I. will inevitably play in our lives, much like how the creation of the Internet massively altered the way the world works. I hope to embrace the new rather than shy away from it. I believe that A.I. can and will transform our world for the better, and I think everyone can use it to their advantage.

My family and I recently decided that it was time to drag my grandfather into this brave new world of A.I. Since my grandfather is renowned for his ability to write clever limericks, we had ChatGPT write him a celebratory limerick for his 75th birthday card. While his poems are much funnier than ChatGPT’s, it was still hilarious to see his reaction. We then quizzed him on a ChatGPT-generated list of the five most important events that took place the year he was born (1948). Last, we set him up with his own ChatGPT username and password so that he could explore the AI for himself. It is crazy to think that someone who used a slide rule to complete math calculations when he was in school can now have a conversation with an A.I.

Lucy Kurup is a senior at Mayo High School. Send comments on teen columns to Jeff Pieters, jpieters@postbulletin.com .