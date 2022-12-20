Lucy Kurup: A service dog took his first steps with my family

When the tiny ball of golden fur came barreling toward me, I instantly fell in love. Niles, the 2-month-old golden lab puppy, had my heart from the beginning.

After my elderly dog passed away in 2019, I was desperate for another. My parents suggested the idea of fostering a service dog in training, and I knew it was an opportunity I could not pass up.

After some research, we discovered Can Do Canines, a nonprofit service organization that trains dogs to assist people with disabilities. The program has placed more than 800 dogs to assist people with mobility, autism, hearing, diabetes, and epilepsy. They have a strong network of volunteers located within a few hours of the Twin Cities.

We filled out an online application, had our house, yard, and cats approved for safety and compatibility, and waited for an assignment. As a first-time foster family, we were given a placement that would last a few months. (Foster families can have dogs for a few days up to over a year.) Niles came into our home for the first 10 weeks of his training to learn house manners, basic obedience, and gain exposure to the wider, public world.

Training Niles became a top priority for me. Because of COVID, my family participated in Zoom training sessions with the employees of Can Do Canines, as well as other foster families. We enjoyed working on basic skills, teaching him to sit, lie down, leave it, and walk on a loose leash. He went crazy for tiny pieces of dry kibble, called “cookies” in the program. My food-loving puppy would do anything for a cookie, which is one of the reasons that labs are so appealing to guide dog organizations.

I thought fostering a service dog would be a lot like having a pet puppy, but it wasn’t. There are so many rules and expectations that it seemed more like a (very fun) part-time job. For example, I loved taking him on walks. He was so excited to see and smell everything around him, but we had to focus on loose-leash walking, which did not allow for greeting neighbors or chasing squirrels. Since dogs in training aren’t allowed on furniture, I also had to set up some blankets on the living room floor for us to have a cozy cuddle spot. He had to learn to quietly enjoy his crate, go potty outside on command, and calmly accept regular grooming such as nail trims and ear cleaning.

After weeks of working on these skills with Niles, my family received “public access training,” which gave us permission to take our puppy into stores and public places in his adorable red vest.

It felt strange to bring a dog into places where they normally aren’t allowed. I garnered a lot of attention when I brought an exhilarated Niles into the mall with my family, a handful of cookies at the ready. I had to explain to several store workers why I had an untrained puppy who was trying to sniff everyone who walked by. Most people thought he was adorable, and I had to stop several puppy-loving store goers from trying to pet him. We mostly walked up and down store aisles while I had Niles look at me for treats. We rarely lasted more than 10 minutes in a store before the fun distractions around every turn became impossible to ignore and it was time to head home.

Sooner than I could have imagined, it was time for Niles to leave. I cried as we drove him back to the Can Do Canines center. I'd known this was coming, but it still hurt to see my friend leave. During the lonely fall of 2020, his optimism and eagerness lifted my spirits every day. Driving away hurt deep in my heart, but I felt better knowing he would go on to make a big difference for someone’s life, like he did for mine.

I have been able to visit Niles once more since he left. He was so huge it took my breath away. How could that tiny bundle of energy have grown into such a big and well-behaved dog? He was still very excited to see me, meeting me with a wagging tail and a huge smile on his face. I love seeing pictures and updates on him on the Can Do Canines Facebook page. Soon, he will enter Final Training and be chosen for a specialization.

After Niles left, I was able to convince my parents to let us adopt a pet dog, who I named Juno. Unfortunately, she doesn’t like other dogs, so we aren’t able to foster another service dog. However, I will always treasure the experiences Niles gave me, and I will likely foster again sometime as an adult. I feel proud to have helped Niles make an impact on the world. Even though I only played a small part in his journey to becoming a service dog, I will always be grateful for having the chance to be a part of his life, and for him to be part of mine.

Lucy Kurup is a senior at Mayo High School.