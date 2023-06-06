Lucy Kurup: Pushing through the hard times is worth the effort

As a little kid, I loved being good at things. Starting in preschool, I was praised for my natural musical, creative, and academic abilities. Well-intentioned compliments from family and teachers quickly resulted in me adopting a “fixed” mindset.

It made perfect sense to 5-year-old me that talent is something you are born with. In elementary school, my teachers affirmed my misguided beliefs, praising me for my academic performance and inviting me to participate in “gifted” programs for high-achieving students. My parents tried to tell me that practice and hard work make a person skilled, but I found it easier to believe that people are just born talented.

Of course, I was not skilled at everything. I participated in a multitude of sports growing up, including soccer, basketball, volleyball, tennis, swimming, softball, and more. I was not a naturally gifted athlete, and when I was sitting on the bench in favor of the faster or stronger kids, I viewed it as a personal failing. Each new sport ended with me begging my parents to let me stop. Quitting when things got tough became a habit, never giving me a real chance to grow.

As I got older, my parents became increasingly concerned by my fixed mindset. They read books and articles that recommended parents praise their children for effort rather than results and attempted to do the same. They praised me when I spent hours poring over a drawing and encouraged me when I practiced dribbling a basketball. I, however, believed they were just trying to make me feel better about my average performance and continued to pursue activities I was already good at.

By middle school, despite realizing my fixed mindset was holding me back, I found my perspective was already deeply ingrained. When assignments became more demanding in high school and community college classes, I felt I was not living up to standards I set when I was younger. The learning I lost during the COVID-19 pandemic and online learning made my senior year classes even harder. I used to be a star student without even trying and now found myself frustrated by difficult homework. While these challenges were to be expected, they still hurt.

I also struggled to apply a growth mindset when it came to employment. I was eager to start my first job as a high school freshman. I was hired by a fast food restaurant into a customer service job that did not fit my personality. I could have made it work, but when I made a few mistakes, I panicked and quit.

Clearly, I was not a good employee, I thought. For years, I refused to get a job outside of pet sitting. As a senior, I applied for an environmental services position at Mayo Clinic, which was much less fast paced but still detail oriented. I reminded myself that no one is naturally gifted at cleaning and other new employees were also making mistakes. I had a hard time adjusting and learning the ropes, but this time I persevered. I have now worked at Mayo for over a year, proving to myself that I can actually do hard things if I keep trying.

As I prepare for college, I know I will need a growth mindset even more. I recently took an online placement test needed to sign up for chemistry next year, and my initial score was dreadful. Although my first instinct was to exclude majors that require chemistry, I convinced myself I could do it. Luckily, I learned the material through practice modules and worked my way to a better score. After hours of painful, exhausting work, I achieved a 97%, much higher than the 80% minimum. I hope to use my future chemistry class to prove that I can succeed even after initially struggling.

Next year, I will have to work to make friends, keep up my grades, and adjust to life away from home. I am determined to apply a growth mindset to the challenges I face. If I push through the hard times, I will become a stronger and more accomplished person than if I just stick with what I am “good” at.

Lucy Kurup is a senior at Mayo High School. Send comments on teen columns to Jeff Pieters, jpieters@postbulletin.com .