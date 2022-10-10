Shanna Lunasin survived child cancer, now she shows others how to do the same

ROCHESTER — As a child cancer survivor, Shanna Lunasin was marked for a different life.

By age 8, Lunasin was serving as a mentor to other children with cancer diagnoses, spending three to four nights a week in their Mayo Clinic hospital rooms.

As someone who had been on her own cancer journey, Lunasin could tell them what to expect. She could share with a cancer-stricken child her “tips and tricks'' for making the hospital stay more tolerable. Together, they would build forts, play games, watch movies and be children together.

It was like a dark cloud had lifted. Before Lunasin’s contact with the family, the child’s hospital room would have a shuttered aspect, blinds drawn, door closed – a resigned acceptance to a bleak, frightening future.

Then Lunasin would enter the room and spend some time with the child. And the family could see through Lunasin’s example that there was “hope for them to move forward.” And the door and the blinds would open, as would their attitudes and hearts.

By age 13, Lunasin had been at the bedside of half a dozen children who died of cancer. She talks about these as privileged moments. To have experienced the “rawness and realness of true love and relationships” was a gift, she said.

“There were times when I certainly thought, ‘I don’t know if I could do this. I don’t know if I can handle the heartache,’” Lunasin said. “But honestly – I know this sounds cliche – but the love that is experienced there so much multiplies the loss.”

Founding a nonprofit

Today, Lunasin, 32, is founder and president of Childhood Cancer Community , a Rochester-based nonprofit that seeks to connect families affected by childhood cancer and provide them with mentorship opportunities in the way she did.

Shanna Lunasin with a childhood cancer patient. Contributed

Started in 2019, the nonprofit provides a “connection” for families going through cancer, said Sherrie Decker, Shanna’s mom who serves as director of operations.

Every month, the organization holds a dinner that draws families and their children from areas that include cancer centers across the Midwest. Families drive as many as four hours one way to attend.

Up to 250 people can attend the dinners, which Lunasin described as not unlike planning a wedding every month. During Christmas, it rents the International Event Center for a big holiday party. Gifts are given to the children.

After the meal, the parents will get together for “quiet, sharing time.” And the children will depart with Lunasin and 20 volunteers to another area for games and other fun activities.

“The purpose is to teach individuals to do what I had done for each other,” Lunasin said. It doesn’t demand of them that they do it, but it gives them “space” to decide whether they want to build close connections with other families.

Lunasin said she and her family became “fundamentally different people ” after her cancer experience.

Never the same

“Everything felt so small compared to the experience we had just faced,” she said. “So part of it was wanting to make sure that we were doing something that was purposeful.”

That meant supporting families who were going through what they had gone through.

Lunasin had been diagnosed with a rare high-grade bone tumor near her knee at age 7. They were living in Plainview at the time, a short jaunt to Mayo Clinic. She underwent 49 weeks of chemotherapy, then had part of her left leg amputated in a surgical procedure called rotationsplasty.

The surgery was innovative at the time, and she was among the first 10 to have it done. It involves removing the middle part of the leg, including the tumor. The lower leg is then reattached at the thigh but rotated 180 degrees. The ankle joint thus functions as a new knee joint. The person wears a prosthesis or artificial limb.

Lunasin said it was not always easy to comprehend what she was going through at the time. As a 7-year-old girl, the only thing she understood about cancer was that it could be deadly and that it was generally a diagnose that older, unhealthy people got. It was “very surprising” that such an aggressive type of cancer would afflict a healthy child.

“I do remember that the treatment was very difficult, but something that made a huge impact on me was that we had a great support system from our community,” she said.

Aside from the the nausea and pain, it was the “incredible relationships” she built, including with other children undergoing cancer treatment, that she vividly recalls. She was in the hospital for a year, and it became a “new normal” for her.

The support from the community came from multiple directions. A church provided a meal every other day for the family for a year. Her mom’s employer offered a flexible schedule. The support from neighbors and peers freed her parents up so they could better support their daughter.

Every single evening, Lunasin was able to have dinner with her mom and dad and sister. Those were meaningful moments because it helped her know that after a long day of treatment, a family gathering came at the end of the day.

“It’s a fight from all sides, because you can’t take care of a seriously ill child without everything else in your life changing in some way,” she said.

Lunasin has worked at other nonprofits, and Childhood Cancer Community represents the “culmination of the many good things she had seen done at other nonprofits.”

The impulse is the same as when she was an 8-year-old tending to frightened children and parents when first presented with a cancer diagnosis. But the goal is for the impulse to endure.

“I wanted to build something that outlasted me and our family, that built a structure that would carry forward and encourage people to kind of replicate the experiences that we had with other families,” she said.

Shanna Lunasin. Contributed / Brendan Bush