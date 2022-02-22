SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
Lydie Lake: 'Oh, the places you'll go ... if only I knew'

091321-TEEN-COLUMNIST-07349.jpg
Lydie Lake Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, in Rochester. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
By Lydie Lake
February 22, 2022 11:00 AM
“My name is Lydie Lake and I will be continuing my education at _______.”

If only I knew which lucky school’s name would fill that blank come May.

While most seniors are celebrating their acceptance into college and the brightness of their future, I am sitting over here thinking: “Where the heck am I going to live in five months?”

Anxiously, I have been awaiting the last three decision letters out of the eight colleges I applied to. It just so happens that these three schools are the ones I hold the most excitement — and anticipation — for.

It’s almost like they are trying to tease me; my eyes light up when I receive a new email from them, yet disappointment crosses my face once the subject line reads: “Discover our many opportunities!” or “Lydie, make sure you view our student guide!” Of course, I do not discount any email from these schools sent my way, but my impatience has grown and I really only long for an email titled: “We have your decision ready!”

In the meantime, to avoid my tendency to check my inbox 20 times a day; I occupy myself with other activities such as applying for scholarships, purchasing dorm items, and working to save money. Despite not knowing where I’m going to live for the next four years, I continue to dream and plan for an imaginary school. After all, August will be here in five short months, and who knows when a letter may arrive, so I may as well begin to plan.

But that’s the catch. Almost every aspect of my life up until now has been planned out. A typical week in my life consists of school, dance, and hanging out with friends and family. To avoid disorganization, I keep a planner filled with important dates a month or two prior.

But once the page flips to August, my agenda is completely blank.

Yet here I am, completely focused on a month so far away, leaving the contents that make up the rest of my planner ignored.

Soon, I will be in the Caribbean with my loved ones, making memories that I won’t be able to in a year from now. Once the dance season ends, there will be no more late evenings spent at the studio. Prom will be one of the last fun-filled nights with hometown friends. In May, I will celebrate hours of studying by walking in a cap and gown for both a diploma and degree. June and July hold moments spent in the Northwoods that I will miss every day after.

I have no idea where I will be living in five months or who my friends will be. Rather than dwelling on this fact, however, I know that right now, I must absorb the last few months of my high school career and the last few moments of my childhood. I think it’s time to appreciate the end of this chapter before I begin to write a whole new one.

I don’t want to be the person who says that high school flies by, but it certainly does, and the last few months of it will do no good if your focus is consumed by a place that has already reserved the next four years of your life.

As Northwestern alumnus Paula Kashtan explained to me in an interview: “No matter where you go, you will end up at a good school.” I like to think she’s right, so here’s to being present today, and having patience for tomorrow.

Lydie Lake is a senior at Byron High School. Send comments on teen columns to Jeff Pieters, jpieters@postbulletin.com.

