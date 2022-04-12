Lydie Lake: Exploring the archives of a beloved Rochester building

In a recent attempt at being an investigative journalist, I found myself going back in time with the resources at Olmsted County’s Historical Center.

While roaming the lobby of the Mayo Presentation Hall one day, a historic image displayed on the brick grabbed my attention. In this photograph, a line of kids appeared to be waiting outside for an event. I viewed the image observantly, but curiosity kicked in as I recognized one of the faces. This child seemed to look scarily close to that of my best friend at a younger age.

For a moment, I pondered if it truly could have been her. When reading that the photograph was taken in 1939, I knew it couldn’t be. Was the child a distant cousin? Or a great-great grandparent? I decided to search for more.

Young Jace Jahraus (left) has a striking resemblance to a child from 1939 (right) pictured in the Mayo Presentation Hall lobby. Contributed / Lydie Lake

I ventured on my quest in search of the name of the young child in the photo and found myself at the Historical Center. Being where the photograph came from, I figured that the archives may, perhaps, hold more information beyond the black-and-white image.

Feeling like a true investigator, I searched through microfilm for about an hour. What’s microfilm, you may ask? I had only learned of the history-filled object once the kind lady, shocked to see a young face in the research center, showed me. Simply put, microfilm is a roll of film with old newspapers printed on it quite small, hence its name.

With the historic newspaper documents blown up on the computer screen, I scrolled and scrolled through old Post Bulletin articles and tried to identify the image. Unfortunately, I never found it. Although disappointed in my failed attempt at being an investigative journalist, I did learn of what the kids in the image were patiently waiting for.

If you were around in 1939, you may recall the grand opening of the Mayo Civic Center’s beloved Auditorium. On March 9, 1939, the Mayo Civic Center welcomed the people of Rochester inside its brand new auditorium with quite the flamboyant event: an ice carnival. The carnival was expected to bring in 3,000 people, but made history when 6,000 showed up, generating Rochester’s largest-ever indoor crowd. In fact, there were more seats bought than tickets had been printed for!

Not only had the auditorium already broken a record, but the ice carnival happened to be the first show of its kind in Rochester. Buddy Lewis, professional ice skater, shocked the crowd as he jumped over barrels and finished his performance by leaping through a flaming hoop. Robin Lee, a 19-year-old national champion at the time, also impressed the crowd with his skills.

Getting lost in all of this new information, my disappointment from the original task at hand slowly faded away. I began to wonder what this experience felt like to the audience. How did the “doppelganger'' feel when she watched Lewis jump through fire?

After my years of performing “The Nutcracker” and numerous dance recitals at the Mayo Presentation Hall, I failed to consider the historic events that occurred just behind it. I had no idea there was once an ice rink there!

Although I did not find any ancient family ties or groundbreaking connections between my best friend and that mysterious child, I gained a little bit more appreciation for a place I have spent much time in.

Lydie Lake is a senior at Byron High School. Send comments on teen columns to Jeff Pieters, jpieters@postbulletin.com.