Madeleine Nemergut: It's not nuts -- the earth's climate is worth banding together to save

Bronte, Sicily is not a stereotypical small town. As its name stems from the Cyclopes Brontes, meaning “thunder” in English, the village holds great power, but in an unusual way — pistachios. These nuts are referred to as Smeraldi (“emeralds”), rightfully named for being the most expensive type of pistachio in the world. Grown in the mineral-enriched soil from the lava of the nearby volcano Mount Etna, their flavor is richer and more potent than any pistachio from California, Iran, or Turkey, the world's leading pistachio producers. Only harvested every two years, these pistachios are in great demand, bringing $21 million to the local economy.

However, in 2009, an infamous heist robbed almost $5,000 worth of the nuts. Instead of dismissing and ignoring the issue as trivial, the Italian government swiftly enacted direct, effective legislation, realizing how indispensable the pistachios are to Bronte’s economy and culture.

Now, at least six armed Carabinieri officers, sometimes dubbed “The Pistachio Mafia,” patrol throughout the main pistachio farms day and night. Furthermore, authorities have a police helicopter ready to deter potential thieves, and security is tightened during the harvest years.

The measures were not only efficient but effective; no crippling robberies, like in 2009, have occurred since. Officials on a local, regional, and national level worked together to ensure Bronte pistachios were preserved and protected, setting aside differences to ensure economic and social stability in the present and future for hundreds of farming families. As legitimate evidence was presented, there were no questions of why the measures needed to be enacted, but rather collaboration on how they could achieve such goals.

Humanity has serious lessons to learn from these Sicilian pistachios.

Although the 2016 Paris Climate Accords set a goal to limit global warming to under 2 degrees Celsius by 2050, it seems almost unattainable. Published in late 2022, the United Nations’ "The State of the Global Climate" asserts the Earth will reach the 1.5-degree warming point in the 2030s. In 2020, we reached the highest amount of greenhouse gasses ever recorded. The sea level has risen twice the amount in 2013-2021 than in 1993-2002, increasing due to melting glaciers and ice sheets. The summer of 2021 had the hottest average temperature on record throughout the United States. António Guterres, the United Nations Secretary-General, declared, “We are in a code red for humanity,” reaching the front page of news headlines around the globe.

Global warming and climate change not only impact humanity’s present but our future as well. As the Earth progresses towards 2 degrees, the predictions are dire. Extreme weather events will likely occur more frequently and with an intensity so severe, humans will not be able to consistently repair the damage. Millions of individuals may be displaced, even though infrastructure is already strained, and in numerous places, already at capacity. Beloved animals may face extinction due to catastrophic habitat loss.

Although the protection of the Earth may seem incomparable to that of Sicilian pistachios, the situation in Sicily demonstrates that solutions are possible with collaboration and cooperation. Scientific studies all point to certain factors that are inducing the climate crisis. The evidence is clear.

The only thing that is stopping action is our lack of unity. As human beings, the future of the Earth should unite every individual. Although we may be from different cities, states, regions, and countries, the Earth is everyone's home. Focusing on divisions blocks the rapid implementation of solutions. If we recognize the Earth is central to all life, we can confront global warming, mitigate the contributing factors, and fight for our future together.

Please, let us cherish our Earth like Sicilian pistachios.

Madeleine Nemergut is a junior at Mayo High School. Send comments on teen columns to Jeff Pieters, jpieters@postbulletin.com .