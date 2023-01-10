Madeleine Nemergut: Deck the halls with Oreo balls during season of giving

As December began, I trudged down the hallway toward the AP Psychology classroom, and a warm, slightly spiced aroma filled my nose. I heard my teacher’s jubilant cries, “CINNAMON ROLLS! ONE DOLLAR!” Suddenly, taking notes on Pavlov’s dogs and Freudian experiments didn’t seem that bad, as I munched on my warm gooey roll. The GOFA season had officially begun.

Every December, Mayo High School rings in the holiday season with its fundraiser Give-One-for-All (GOFA). All proceeds are donated to the Dorothy Day Hospitality House and the Rochester Women’s Shelter. Last year Mayo High School broke its own fundraising record by almost double, raising $63,084.83. However, this isn’t just a traditional fundraiser — with activities ranging from the “head-hunting” game Paranoia to bingo interrupting class over the intercom, school spirit is at its maximum, making it truly the best time of the year.

Arguably the most beloved GOFA tradition is Paranoia, an ultra-intense, school-wide game of tag hosted by the social studies teachers. Based on a totalitarian regime, students attempt to avoid their unknown “head-hunter” at any cost. For $5, students are given a slip with their target’s name and grade. All classrooms, bathrooms, and the cafeteria are safe zones, but the hallways are the danger zone. Once one’s target is found, the hunter must gently tag them declaring “PARANOIA!,” and the target must cede their signed slip to the hunter. The game continues until one person has avoided capture the longest, while still collecting the bounty slips of those who did not share their luck. To survive, alliances are forged and friendships are (temporarily) broken — every individual must fend for themself.

Students meticulously plan the best route to their class, patiently stalk outside their target’s classroom, pay off their science teachers to let them escape through their storage closet before the bell, and find the counselor who will give them their target’s schedule at the lowest price. Despite resembling a 20th century spy thriller, it brings the Mayo High School student body together, connecting students across grades, and teaches students how to strategize, think critically, communicate, and negotiate — in ways not necessarily taught in the classroom.

Not only do the students love GOFA, but the teachers put their own ideas into action. In most classes, teachers are willing to negotiate a price for an incentive. For example, this year, if all of the six precalculus classes raised $2,000, the chapter five exam — one of the hardest of the year — would be a partner test. In AP Psychology, $250 will make the chapter nine final an open-book test, while $500 would force our teacher to dye his beard an unnatural color, hot pink and magenta. These deals raise thousands by themselves, as most students view them as a low price to pay for their sanity come finals week.

Throughout GOFA, the hallways resemble an artisan market. Students hustle and hawk their wares and prices. Daily, there are self-made vendors selling brownies, cupcakes, cookies, cake pops, cinnamon rolls, candy canes, and chocolate-covered strawberries. Most are competitors, hoping to be crowned the title of “Dr. Mayo,” the title originating from the famous philanthropy of the Mayo family who established Mayo Clinic.

However, there is one true GOFA staple — the “Oreo ball.” With ample and numerous vendors, one can sample and rank every homemade recipe, which differ in the ratio of cookie to cream cheese and the chocolate they are dipped into. Their irresistible flavor and texture rightfully capture hundreds of dollars every year.

During GOFA, there are too many festivities to count, but one aspect remains constant — our dedication and appreciation for our incredible Rochester community. I couldn’t be prouder to be a part of it.

Madeleine Nemergut is a junior at Mayo High School. Send comments on teen columns to Jeff Pieters, jpieters@postbulletin.com .