Madeleine Nemergut: For education, the pandemic isn't over

On Friday, May 5, 2023, the World Health Organization officially revoked COVID-19’s status as a global health emergency. For many individuals, the announcement is a major step towards the “pre-pandemic world,” packing the days of social distancing and at-home testing into the attic of distant memory.

However, for students and educators, the pandemic is far from over — its effects have just begun to manifest.

When most people think of COVID-19, masking, isolation, and Zoom conferences are the first images that come to mind. Moreover, in the world of education, the pandemic signifies a time when the importance of preventing the spread of the disease led to disruptions and virtual learning often with insufficient assistance to help families transition from in-person learning to the obscure realm of distance learning. Today, society is witnessing the consequences.

In January 2023, a research paper, "A Systematic Review and Meta-analysis of the Evidence on Learning During the COVID-19 Pandemic," was published in the journal Nature Human Behaviour. In the meta-analysis of studies conducted in 15 countries (Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Colombia, Denmark, Germany, Italy, Mexico, the Netherlands, South Africa, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, the UK, and the U.S.), researchers examined the learning deficit caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. In total, learning disruptions are estimated to have affected more than 95 percent of the global student population, disproportionately affecting minority groups and low-income students.

Per every year of distance learning, students lost about 35 percent of the critical material taught in that grade. Paired with almost three years of disrupted learning, many students are far below their grade level, especially in mathematics and reading. Educational gaps between socioeconomic statuses have also widened, due to the lack of policy initiatives that supply more resources and support to low-income and low-scoring school districts.

However, COVID-19 educational deficits are not only visible on a global level but on a national and local scale as well.

In August 2022, the National Assessment of Educational Progress announced that the performance of 9-year-old students in reading and math has dropped to the lowest level in decades. In math, scores dropped across every social and socioeconomic demographic, with the 10th percentile dropping by 12 points. Additionally, Black students dropped an average of 13 points, while white students dropped 5, highlighting the educational inequity of the U.S. education system.

Reading scores dropped the most in over 30 years, discounting years of almost exponential national progress made in the 2000s and 2010s. Even history education is falling behind. Last year about 40% of eighth-graders scored “below basic” on a national U.S. history exam administered by the Department of Education, compared with 34% in 2018 and 29% in 2014; just 13 percent were considered proficient.

Furthermore, the ACT (American College Testing) has reached its lowest-ever average score of 19 out of 36, the lowest since 1990. Our future generations are in peril.

To mitigate the effects of COVID-19, politicians and society as a whole must acknowledge these losses as detrimental to students’ academic, mental, and social development. We must increase funding for the U.S. public school system, which, facing constant budget challenges, is unable to supply resources to students who need it the most.

On a local level, we must support nonprofit organizations trying to stop adverse learning loss, such as Living Room Tutors, a free, virtual tutoring organization matching volunteer student tutors to students in need of tutoring. Finally, we must encourage, respect, and share our gratitude for the educators that continue to teach, despite low salaries, insufficient budgets, and an influx of students years behind their grade level.

Oprah Winfrey once declared, “Education is the way to move mountains, to build bridges, to change the world.” We must ensure the next generations have the opportunity to do the same.

Madeleine Nemergut is a junior at Mayo High School. Send comments on teen columns to Jeff Pieters, jpieters@postbulletin.com .