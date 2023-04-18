Madeleine Nemergut: Hershey is sweeter than its chocolate

Hershey’s Kisses always taste better in central Pennsylvania. It's just a fact because Hershey, Pennsylvania is the “Sweetest Place on Earth.”

Hershey is known for its candy throughout the world, but if someone says “Hershey” in south central Pennsylvania they are likely not referring to its scrumptious sweets, but rather to the town, the amusement park, the hospital, the hotel, or even the school.

Growing up in nearby Maryland and frequently visiting my grandparents outside of Harrisburg, “Hershey” is intertwined with many of my childhood memories. From impatiently waiting with my cousins to go on rides at Hersheypark to enjoying a melted Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup in almost intolerable heat and humidity on the Fourth of July, hearing “Hershey” both makes me crave chocolate and smile. However, only recently did I realize that the company is more than its confections and summer entertainment.

Milton Hershey, the founder of the Hershey Chocolate Company once avowed, “What good is money unless you use it for the benefit of the community and of humanity in general?” Milton Hershey and his wife Catherine (Kitty) had no heirs, so in 1909, they signed a trust with the Hershey Industrial School to provide both rigorous education and safe living spaces for orphaned boys.

In 1918, three years after Kitty’s death, Milton Hershey donated his entire fortune (currently valued at over $60 million) to the school, which now has over 11,000 alumni. Today, the school known as the Milton Hershey School provides over 2,100 low-income children with a K-12 residential school education that equips them with the skills necessary for academic, economic, and social success.

Additionally, in 2021, the Hershey Corporation launched the Catherine Hershey Schools for Early Learning, dedicated to providing free, quality early education to low-income preschoolers. Every year, the Milton Hershey Trust continues to provide full funding for both schools, making The Milton Hershey School the wealthiest K-12 school in the United States (with $17.4 billion in capital), even though the students don’t pay a penny to attend. Moreover, the schools are continuing to grow, with the Milton Hershey School doubling its enrollment since 2001.

Additionally, in 2019, the Hershey Foundation launched the Youth Heartwarming Initiative grant, providing funding for youth across the country, who are creating positive differences in their local communities; since then, the company has provided more than 128,000 youth change-makers with funding to continue their nonprofit work.

Beyond providing funding and resources for its schools and community outreach initiatives, The Hershey Company also ensures its ingredients are ethically sourced. Since 2021, the company has sourced all of its cocoa from independently verified sources, meaning that independent companies, such as the Rainforest Alliance and Fair Trade USA, certify the cocoa is bought from businesses using sustainable practices that treat both their employees and the environment ethically and do not commit human rights violations. Furthermore, the company has acknowledged the climate crisis and is responding to it through a set of goals, such as reducing carbon emissions by 50% by 2030 and creating fully “recyclable, reusable, or compostable” packaging by 2030.

In the current business atmosphere, it often feels hard to find socially-responsible corporations. However, by researching, looking beyond the name and packaging, and buying deliberately our worldview is better informed and we expand our awareness of the types of businesses we are supporting; as a result, we align ourselves with companies that concur with our personal values and are creating positive change in our society.

In short, the philanthropy of the company behind “The Sweetest Place on Earth” may be even sweeter than its Hershey Kisses.

Madeleine Nemergut is a junior at Mayo High School. Send comments on teen columns to Jeff Pieters, jpieters@postbulletin.com .