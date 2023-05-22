Making and preserving history in Peterson

PETERSON — Great stories practically tell themselves. Here are two great stories — really about the same place — and two men who shaped those stories: Peter Peterson Haslerud, a man long since gone, and John Erickson, a man who is keeping alive the story started by Haslerud.

As immigrants swarmed to the New World in search of better lives, Norwegians settled in droves in eastern Fillmore County, a place reminiscent of Norway.

Most became farmers, but one enterprising Norwegian found the perfect place to build a town. It was in a beautiful winding valley with fresh spring water, forested hills providing wood to build homes and businesses, and to heat them — and a river alongside it, wending its way to the Mississippi River.

The town laid out by Peter Peterson Haslerud in 1853 became known as Peterson. Haslerud — the name of the place he came from in Norway — was so bent on setting Peterson on a course to prosperity that he donated 15 acres to convince a railroad to go through this new town. He bought grain from local farmers and shipped it to eastern markets.

Entrepreneurs seized on Haslerud’s momentum; built factories that manufactured wagons, sleighs, caskets, furniture, cement blocks and farm implements. Eventually the town saw a school, churches, bank, feed mill, creamery, hardware store, shoemaker, barber shops, hotel, druggist, meat market, dentist, restaurant and mason, though many of these businesses arose after Haslerud died of tuberculosis at age 52.

The town also was civic-minded: It sold horses to the Union in the Civil War.

By way of Norway

Even in this Norwegian enclave, Peterson was different. No other small town around was 100% Norwegian. Rare was the family that did not descent from a Norwegian immigrant. So Norwegian was Peterson, it had two Norwegian Lutheran churches.

Erickson’s family came from Norway in the 1870s. As a boy, he was smitten with history and made it his mission to gather and preserve Peterson’s history.

This year, as he celebrates his 89th birthday; he will also celebrate the 50th anniversary of an extraordinary feat: the purchase of the town’s dormant railroad depot, which he moved to a spot on Main Street, converting it into a museum that has been described as “a hidden treasure.” The Peterson Station Museum has become a must-see stop for bikers who come through town on the Root River Trail, and for travelers who come in off Highway 16 — a tourist attraction and visitor center in a town that has just 234 people.

“I just got kind of drawn to it,” he said. “In my youth, I always felt that our local history was being lost. I’d seen a lot of people dying, and I never knew what happened to their photos, their silver, jewelry, art and other objects that could be important to telling Peterson’s story.”

As the years went on, “I was seeing the demise of Peterson before my eyes,” he said. “We went from two grocery stores to none. The hardware store seemed to evaporate once it was sold.”

The depot “was the only building in Peterson that didn’t belong to anybody. It belonged to Peterson. It was the perfect building to have. I didn’t want it to be mine. I wanted it for the community.”

Start small saving history

In 1969 he began attending meetings of a local senior citizen group, asking seniors if they would allow him to go through their photos, have them reproduced and return them to their owners. “This was my first effort to preserve Peterson.”

About the same time he noticed a “for sale” sign on the boarded-up 1868 depot. Rumor had it that someone wanted to buy it for its lumber.

He contacted the Milwaukee Road, the depot’s owners. For two years he made the 100-mile drive to the railroad’s headquarters in Austin, Minnesota, to try to convince the railroad to sell him the depot and allow it to remain on site as a museum.

John Erickson talks to a tour about the Rev. Arne Boyum preaching at his original pulpit from the 1800s at a church on the prairie just north of Peterson, Minnesota. Contributed

“I could not get them to agree to this, so in the end I asked, ‘If I enter a bid for one dollar would you sell it to me?’ They said ‘Yes’ and gave me 90 days to find a site to move it to.”

Jean Volkman arranged for the donation of an empty lot on Main Street owned by her mother, Gladine Moen Hamilton. Erickson found a mover, Hans Haef, then Erickson and local residents — Mayor Earl Hoff, Virgil Riggle, Paul Benson and Robert Holien — tried raising the $4,000 quoted cost. Haef then reduced his price to $1,900 as a gift to the museum.

The timing was perfect — Peterson was replacing curbs and gutters for the first time so the streets were already torn up. A depot lumbering down the street wouldn’t cause any problems.

Hands are lent

The museum became a community project almost beyond Erickson’s imagining.

Peterson architect Larry Malmin agreed to do architectural renderings for free. The Thompson brothers brought sand from their quarry to provide a level site for the museum. Erickson’s father was among the locals who repaired and painted the depot.

As word got out, people began to dig into their closets and desk drawers to find items to donate. So many items came in, and so many ideas continued to percolate in Erickson’s mind that the museum was expanded twice with local donations.

Peterson builder Jim Atkinson drew up the plans for the first addition. The second addition, which had a grand opening in 2022, was built with the help of prison inmates who insulated, sheet rocked, built display tables, hung cabinets and shelves and placed the museum’s 5,000 books under the guidance of a Norwegian guard, Doug Swanson.

John Erickson cuts the ribbon for the grand reopening of the latest expansion of the Peterson Station Museum & Visitor Center, in Peterson, Minnesota, last year. Contributed

“They were thrilled by what they did,” said Gail Boyum, who serves as a liaison between the museum and the city. “They treated John so respectfully.”

His own history told

As a boy Erickson couldn’t have imagined all this happening. He was not a good student. His first-grade teacher held him back. “She and I didn’t seem to click. I didn’t seem to respond well or pay attention in her classroom. She would say to me, ‘Now, Johnnie,’ and that didn’t seem to help the situation.”

His summers were productive. He worked the night shift in the Main Street café owned by his parents, Thelma and Ronald Erickson. He painted barns and houses with his father. He helped shingle a country church.

He and friends found a special interest, though it went against the dictates of the Norwegian Lutheran church, making regular trips to a dance hall in Wyattville.

“Slowly we began to learn how to dance with the help of whomever would dance with us. I always had the fear that dancing was a sin,” he said. “Why was it that Dick, a German Lutheran person, could dance or have a drink, but it wasn’t acceptable in my church? Dancing ended up being my interest for many years, and it was at the Pla-Mor ballroom in Rochester where I met my wife, Darlene.”

Erickson graduated from Peterson High School and, three days later, went to work for the Trane company in LaCrosse. It was, coincidentally, founded by a Norwegian immigrant in 1885 as a family plumbing company but became a global entity that pioneered in manufacturing heating and air conditioning systems. He worked there 47 years, with two years out for the Army. Because he and Darlene wanted to be close to his work, they lived in LaCrescent, which made for long miles back and forth to Peterson as the museum was expanded and catered to a growing number of visitors.

Lifetime of efforts

Without children, the Ericksons were knee-deep in history long before the Peterson project began. They became life members of every museum around, worked winters at the Fillmore County Historical Society, and traveled widely, making three trips to Norway. Erickson has also traveled many miles to retrieve historical objects that had ended up elsewhere.

Boyum, who is director of volunteers and liaison to the Peterson City Council, describes Erickson as “a storyteller who is passionate about this museum.” He told her the story about how he asked his wife-to-be if she would be jealous of his “girlfriend” — the museum. She wasn’t and is a full partner in the endeavor, becoming an expert in the cleaning and preserving of fabric items at the museum.

Cheryl Boyum Eaton, a volunteer, became interested in the museum because of her mother Christine’s involvement, and because all of her great-grandparents came to the area from Norway: the Boyums, Quickstads, Olnesses and Gorders. Several hundred families have researched their family histories at the museum.

Eaton said tourists tell her “they can’t believe that such a small town has a great collection."

"I always ask if they have any family connections to Peterson so I can point out any family item or genealogy in which they might be interested.”

She says of Erickson, “He knows each item in the museum and can tell its story.”

Erickson has written four books about Peterson’s history and has been especially eager to honor the town’s founder. One of those books is called “Gamle Brev Til Peterson" ("Old Letters to Peterson"), which contains letters to and from Haslerud’s family in Norway. It also includes the documents of his work for Peterson and for the state of Minnesota, where he was a legislator and immigrant recruiter. Haslerud’s steamer trunk is in the museum, along with seven boxes of memorabilia.

Even with the museum being his legacy, Erickson wants to make sure everyone knows that this is the community’s museum, not his, and that many residents deserve credit. Top of that list, he said, is Ruth Boyum Black, longtime Peterson teacher for whom the town threw a 100th birthday party last year.

“We might not have had a museum without her contributions,” he said.

The list goes on: the American Legion; Stanley Agrimson, who put an antenna on the hill making Peterson the first Fillmore County town with television; and Milford Olson: “He’s good at seeing things that miss my eyes and brings them up for corrections.”

Despite the town's dwindling population, Norwegian heritage thrives in Peterson. Gamel Dag, a Norwegian festival held each year, celebrates Norway’s break from Sweden with crafts, Norwegian foods and (gasp!) a dance as part of the celebration.

Through it all, Erickson continues looking for treasures. But one item brings a smile to his face every time: The $1 check he used to buy the depot.

If you go

Preston Station Museum & Visitor Center

228 Mill St., Peterson, MN 55962.

507-875-2415.

www.petersonmn.com/peterson-museum .