Marimba would be a big addition to the Mayo High School band

I remember watching the 1962 musical “Music Man” and the remarkable ending with “Seventy-Six Trombones.” I was also an “Oklahoma” fan and owned the soundtracks to these movies.

Despite my enjoyment of musicals, I did not become a band kid. I remember watching my schoolmates in the high school band (51 years ago). They performed at football and basketball games and marched in summer parades. I didn’t appreciate the skills they had. Man, I am sorry.

As a dad, I watched my daughter perform in the John Marshall marching band in the '90s, and now my granddaughter has followed in her mom’s marching footsteps.

My granddaughter plays the snare drum in the Rochester Mayo drumline. She plays the glockenspiel, timpani, xylophone, vibraphone, and other percussion instruments in concert and jazz bands. I don’t know which is which. She’s a natural and could give Ringo a run for his money.

I’ve been amazed by Rochester Mayo band director Aaron Cole throughout this school year. He loves his work and his students.

In recent weeks, I enjoyed attending a Mayo band concert and a jazz band concert paired with the Mayo Southtown singers.

At the band concert, Mr. Cole talked about a Mayo Band Fundraiser. The goal is $12,000 for a marimba outfitted for field use, two Universal Mallet instrument carts, and communication/sound system cords and components.

The percussion section and drumline in the Mayo band are seeing increased numbers. This is a beautiful thing. I felt called to write a column to support the effort, which will expand and enhance the Mayo marching band program.

I couldn’t help it — I contacted a few high school friends who were in the Sandstone High School band. This was a small school, but it had a good music program. High school band stars I contacted included Brian, Jo, Renee, and Todd. They all have good memories.

They remember playing at Band Day at the University of Minnesota, performing during summer evenings in the town gazebo, marching in parades, and playing at sporting events.

Brian also mentioned that he got to see O.J. Simpson run for four touchdowns on one band trip as the Gophers lost to the University of Southern California 29-20 on September 21, 1968. Nice touch, Brian.

I remember my mom buying a band calendar every year. (It had a picture of the high school band on it.) The calendar listed community activities, school events, and you could have your birthday listed for a small price. It was a fundraiser that helped with band uniform purchases. My classmates reminded me with pride that they had two different uniforms – impressive for a small town back in the day.

Mayo Band Director Mr. Cole has been teaching music since 2008 and came to Mayo High in 2013. The fundraiser is to take the marching band program higher, providing more musical opportunities for students.

Introducing a robust front ensemble and mallet instruments to the marching band will provide a venue for students to learn at a high level, similar to the excellent drumline culture at Mayo.

Every day Mr. Cole shares his love of music with his students and works to instill in them a lifelong appreciation of music. He stressed that band is family.

In schools, it can be a struggle for music program funding. To reach another level for the students, community support is needed.

As parents, grandparents, and friends, we can answer the call. From vintage fundraising 50 years ago to today’s online donation, it's the same — at times, our music programs need a caring boost.

So, let us Marimba: Please go to https://bit.ly/mayomarimba to help.

Loren Else lives in Rochester and also writes the Post Bulletin’s “Day in History” column. Send comments and column ideas to Loren at news@postbulletin.com .