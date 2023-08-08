Mary Amundsen: Whose world is it?

Opening the windows and doors to hear bird songs is my reward after winter. This summer, however, I need air conditioning more than ever before. Usually I wait until August, but not this summer. I still leave my kitchen door open in the mornings, though, to hear the cardinals with their cheery song and the tiny wrens as joyous as the cardinals.

My wooded backyard in the heart of Rochester helps attract birds along with birdhouses, a window feeder and bird baths. My lawn is not pristine since I don't use herbicides,insecticides or fertilizer, but it has stayed green. The birds that scratch my lawn are robins, sparrows, finches, and juncos.

One year I put a small birdhouse close to a window and the wrens chose it. I sat on my couch and heard little cheeps as the parents flew in and out all day to feed their babies. One day both parents landed on the perch at the same time and proceeded to have an argument. They squawked and pecked at each other until one them went in the house. That bird, I couldn't tell male from female, came out with the leavings of the babies in its beak. I knew the parents had to keep the nest clean but which one lost the argument to empty the diaper pail.

My window feeder appeals to many birds. One evening as I sat on my couch I heard a very distinct tapping on the window. Since the feeder is in back of a pine tree it probably wasn't a person. When I looked at the feeder the bird was staring at me and tapping repeatedly to tell me the feeder was empty with only the shells left. Another evening I watched the female cardinal eating while the male sat in the tree waiting. When she left he went to the feeder but flew off immediately because she hadn't left any for him.

In the evening I noticed the birds seem to be watching my TV while grabbing seeds. So I stood by the window to see what they were seeing at that angle, probably the changing colors and movement on the screen. My deduction was that the single person of a news show was more boring than a "Raymond" rerun.

Even though I am not far from downtown, we do have wild turkeys. They now have a family of 13 babies with three adult turkeys corralling them. A few years ago I watched a male standing in front of my neighbor's full glass storm door. He was displaying his feathers, dancing around, and pecking at the door. It seemed to be mating behavior but he wasn't having any success. I kept watching until he finally drooped his head in defeat and slowly walked away. A mirror in their nest might help with self identification.

One of the turkeys has a very bad leg and is always quite far behind the group. However, one day driving on the frontage road I stopped because the lame turkey was trying to cross the road. Suddenly the group of five turkeys formed a half circle around the lame turkey which halted all traffic as they walked the lame turkey to the other side of the road. When we all started up our cars and passed each other, everyone had a smile on their face.

Of course there are many deer. Six of them were standing in a straight line in my neighbor's yard. The one in front started to walk to the next yard but the rest stood in the line without moving. Finally the deer at the end of the line, with its knee, nudged the deer in front of it who then nudged the next one as did the next one. When the one in front was nudged it began to walk and the line walked to the next yard. I have never seen a line of deer behave in this manner. They did get the message to each other, however, to move ahead.

We are not very different. Parenting, communication, disagreements, care taking, a safe environment. We share this world.

Mary Amundsen, of Rochester


