Massey's and Mayo: Joined in downtown Rochester

If we could go back and revive one thing about downtown Rochester, perhaps a good many of us would wish for the return of a full-scale department store in the Massey’s building.

For most of the 20th century, Massey’s was a fixture downtown, and was, by the time it ended its run, the last holdout among downtown department stores. By then, Dayton’s, JC Penney, Sears and Wards had vacated downtown for greener pastures (and bigger parking lots) on the edge of the city.

Massey’s hung on, probably longer than the retail trends suggested it could, in part because of, as General Manager Howard Donohue said in 1982, “the captive audience one block away.” By that, he meant Mayo Clinic, its thousands of downtown employees and its visitors from all over the world.

In a historic sense, Massey’s had an early connection to the Mayo name. Starting in 1883, the first office of Dr. William W. Mayo and his sons, Dr. Charles H. Mayo and Dr. William J. Mayo, was located at the site where Massey’s later stood. In 1892, Dr. A.W. Stinchfield joined the practice, and soon Drs. Christopher Graham, Gertrude Booker, M.C. Millett and Isabella Herb were brought on board.

It was the humble start of what has become the nation’s leading medical center.

By 1914, Mayo Clinic had built a modern medical building, and was quickly expanding. Massey’s, meanwhile, had moved from its original location on Broadway, to a spot on Second Street and First Avenue Southwest, which would be its permanent home.

Massey’s began in 1856 as a general store owned and operated by John R. Cook. In 1880, a store associate, C.F. Massey, bought out Cook and in 1890, put his name on the store. Massey moved to Boston in 1907, but his name stayed here, and Massey’s was a mainstay of downtown Rochester for the next 80 years.

The store offered everything that made a classic department store special, including personal service and quality merchandise. As late as 1979, the store still had a manually operated elevator with an attendant on duty.

There were renovations and expansions along the way. Air conditioning, for instance, was added in 1957. When Alan H. Rich bought the store in 1965, Massey’s was at its peak. Gradually, though, Massey’s fell victim to the same trends that closed downtown department stores in other cities.

A final expansion in 1982 included the possibility for a connection to the downtown skyway system. That didn’t happen, and a decade later, Massey’s was converted to the short-lived Second Street Shops. The era of the downtown department store was over.

In 1964, Dr. Charles W. Mayo unveiled a plaque on the Massey’s storefront commemorating the original Mayo medical offices. He probably didn’t imagine that 30 years later, Mayo Clinic would again be at that corner, leasing offices on the first floor of the Massey’s building. By the mid-’90s, Massey’s and Mayo had come full circle.

After the COVID pandemic, though, Mayo Clinic decided to vacate several leased spaces in downtown Rochester, including some offices in the Massey’s building. The HGA architectural firm remains on the second floor.

In other words, while a dreamer can engage in a nostalgic reverie about a department store in the Massey’s building in downtown Rochester, that will likely remain only a dream.

Thomas Weber is a former Post Bulletin reporter who enjoys writing about local history.