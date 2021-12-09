Mayo Clinic awards $150,000 to 9 Olmsted County organizations

Mayo Clinic announced Thursday that it is awarding $500,000 in year-end grants to 80 organizations focused on addressing health needs and disparities in all the communities it serves.

In Rochester, eight organizations are receiving a "Season of Gratitude Award."

Last month, Mayo Clinic staff cast their ballots, determining how these dollars should be divvied out. The Landing, which supports homeless individuals, and the Boys & Girls Club of Rochester were the top-place finishers, and each will receive an award of $20,000

This is the fourth year Mayo Clinic has given year-end grants to local organizations, but this was the first year Mayo Clinic staff had the opportunity to vote on who received the money and how the money should be divvied out to the organizations, a Mayo Clinic spokesperson said.

Here are the Olmsted County award winners:

Boys & Girls Club of Rochester — $20,000

The Landing — $20,000

Rochester Women's Shelter and Support Center — $15,000

Project Legacy — $15,000

Jeremiah Program — $10,000

Bolder Options — $10,000

Catholic Charities Rochester Community

Warming Shelter — $5,000

Sports Mentorship Academy — $5,000

Mayo Clinic Health System is awarding $50,000 to more than 30 school districts in southeast Minnesota based on a staff vote that had mental health as a top category for support. The gifts range in size depending on the size of the school district and are meant to express thanks and gratitude to local staff and teachers.

