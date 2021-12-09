Mayo Clinic awards $150,000 to 9 Olmsted County organizations
In Olmsted County, the clinic is giving $150,000 in "Season of Gratitude Awards." Eight of the groups receiving funds are Rochester organizations.
Mayo Clinic announced Thursday that it is awarding $500,000 in year-end grants to 80 organizations focused on addressing health needs and disparities in all the communities it serves.
In Rochester, eight organizations are receiving a "Season of Gratitude Award."
Last month, Mayo Clinic staff cast their ballots, determining how these dollars should be divvied out. The Landing, which supports homeless individuals, and the Boys & Girls Club of Rochester were the top-place finishers, and each will receive an award of $20,000
This is the fourth year Mayo Clinic has given year-end grants to local organizations, but this was the first year Mayo Clinic staff had the opportunity to vote on who received the money and how the money should be divvied out to the organizations, a Mayo Clinic spokesperson said.
Here are the Olmsted County award winners:
- Boys & Girls Club of Rochester — $20,000
- The Landing — $20,000
- Rochester Women's Shelter and Support Center — $15,000
- Project Legacy — $15,000
- Jeremiah Program — $10,000
- Bolder Options — $10,000
- Catholic Charities Rochester Community
- Warming Shelter — $5,000
- Sports Mentorship Academy — $5,000
Mayo Clinic Health System is awarding $50,000 to more than 30 school districts in southeast Minnesota based on a staff vote that had mental health as a top category for support. The gifts range in size depending on the size of the school district and are meant to express thanks and gratitude to local staff and teachers.