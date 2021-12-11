Meet the 'Princess of Pain'

When the "Princess of Pain," Marisa Bite, isn’t focused on improving her client’s health with massage therapy or a yoga class, she might be found pole dancing.

Bite, who works as a licensed massage therapist at Optimal Movement, a Rochester-based holistic wellness clinic, says her three loves “all complement each other.”

“A lot of the techniques I utilize during sessions with my patients I have used on myself while treating pole-related soreness and injuries or addressing mobility limitations,” she said.

Bite has been a licensed massage therapist for the last seven years, and, since 2018, she’s been practicing at Optimal Movement, a clinic that offers services like acupuncture, cupping therapy, physical therapy, and chiropractic adjustments. She says a client bestowed her the royal title when they "lovingly to me as their ‘princess of pain.'"

The name stuck.

Marisa Bite

Therapeutic massage is Bite’s specialty. She addresses specific problem areas that might be contributing to chronic pain or reduced range of motion.

"Since the spots I work on during a session are producing tension or discomfort,” she said, “inevitably they tend to be painful when I work on them initially.”

“I attribute my affinity for massage to my mother,” said Bite. “Some of my earliest memories are of her rubbing my back to comfort me when I was a child.”

Bite’s formal training came from the Minnesota School of Business where she completed more than 1,200 hours of training and earned an associates degree in massage therapy. Later, she completed a yoga instructor certification through the Yoga Center of Minneapolis.

“What I love most about my job is helping people find their way out of pain while also facilitating them in learning about their bodies and how they can better take care of themselves,” she said.

To take care of herself, Bite uses pole dancing and pole fitness workouts. The workouts require tremendous strength and might feature poses that leave Bite’s feet balanced over her head as she holds tightly to the pole.

Bite was hooked after she accepted a friend’s last-minute invitation to a pole fitness class in 2014.

“Pole fitness is the best workout I’ve ever found,” she said.

Pole dancing is an art that “takes a lot of blood, sweat, and tears to master.” She describes sometimes working for years to master a new trick on the pole.

“We’re not designed to hang upside down by just our legs,” she said.

It's wrong to only associate pole dancing with one trade.

“Every once in a while, I will be asked if I’m a stripper, which I am not,” said Bite.

While some people in the pole dancing community are strippers, Bite said pole dance encompasses an array of disciplines from dramatic dance to gymnastics to the artistic interpretation of emotions such as grief and anger.

Bite’s competed and performed in places like St. Louis and Seattle through the Pole Sport Organization. In 2019, she performed at a mental health awareness fundraiser in Chicago. She even served as a judge at the Minnesota Pole Competition where she assessed the technique, execution of tricks, artistry, stage presence and costumes of other dancers.

“There are so many things I love about being a pole dancer,” she said. “I love the self-confidence and resilience it has instilled in me. Dancing in a sports bra and tiny shorts is an incredibly vulnerable space to navigate. It makes you face your insecurities head-on. That can be overwhelming for some, but for others, me included, it is empowering, especially as a woman.”

Bite said her pole workouts also give her physical strength and stamina and have helped make her a better massage therapist.

“I know how painful some of the spots I work can be because I have had them worked on,” she said. “That allows me to meet patients in discomfort and better adjust the techniques I use during a session to fit their comfort levels.”

Pole dancing also has helped Bite on a personal level.

As she puts it, the “pole has helped me uncover the strong, confident woman in me.”