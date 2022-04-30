Meeting Gov. Mark Dayton was a highlight for Steven at 13 years old

The day had turned unusually warm for early May, and waves were lapping gently at the beach. After a long, cold winter it sounded like music.

We were sitting outside our cabin when the fishing boats approached the marina.

“I’ll bet that’s the governor’s group,” Carla said, stepping to the edge of the water for a better look. “Let’s see if we can get a family picture with him.”

Steven, 13, seemed skeptical.

“I’ll bet he’ll do it,” Carla said. “He seems like the type.”

By the time we got there, then-Gov. Mark Dayton had climbed out of his boat and was walking on rubbery sea-legs down the dock, headed for his next appearance at the Governor’s Fishing Opener. He was dressed for springtime fishing in Minnesota … waders, a flannel shirt and a down-filled jacket. There was no sign of the well-tailored suits that accentuated his sound bites on the evening news.

“Governor,” Carla said as Dayton stepped off the dock, “could we have a family picture taken with you?”

Lacking the flamboyance of a Jesse Ventura, I suspected that Mark Dayton wasn’t asked to be part of many family photos.

“I’d be happy to,” he said, and it didn’t seem like he was just courting potential voters.

Dayton gestured at a uniformed state patrolman and Carla handed the trooper our camera. We buddied-up next to the governor with Gull Lake as a backdrop and the trooper snapped half a dozen photos.

If Steven’s smile had been any wider it might have hurt his face.

Afterward, we thanked the governor for his willingness and he thanked us for asking. We were only a few steps down the beach when Steven’s excitement bubbled over: “That was SO COOL!” he said. “We had our picture taken with the governor! He’s, like, the boss of the whole state!”

For the next week, that three-minute encounter was the subject of our dinnertime conversations: “He looks taller on TV”, “He seems pretty nice,” and “We had our picture taken with THE GOVERNOR!”

But the story didn’t end there.

Two weeks later, Mark Dayton was one of the dignitaries on-hand for a groundbreaking ceremony in Austin.

“Governor,” I said following the event, “you won’t remember this, but two weeks ago we had a family picture taken with you at the fishing opener, and my 13-year old son thinks you’re the coolest guy ever.”

He smiled as if he was rarely described as “the coolest guy ever,” reached into the pocket of his well-tailored suitcoat and pulled out an embossed note card and a pen.

“What’s your son’s name?”

“Steven … with a ‘V.’”

He scribbled a note on the card, then handed it to me:

Steven

Let’s go fishing again sometime!

Your friend

Mark Dayton

When Steven got home from school that afternoon I gave him the notecard and told the story behind it; this time, he DID hurt his face.

Serving eight years as “the boss of the whole state” is a testament to a person’s leadership.

Making an effort to be kind to a 13-year old boy is a testament to a person’s character.

And I know which is more important in my book.

Dan Conradt, a lifelong Mower County resident, lives in Austin with his wife, Carla Johnson.